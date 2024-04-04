11 Things to Know about WR Stefon Diggs

- Coming off a 2023 with 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns
- Has tallied 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of last six seasons
- In five of last six seasons, he's caught at least 100 passes and also finished with 1,000 receiving yards
- Diggs has caught 67 touchdowns in his nine NFL seasons
- Is five yards shy of 10,000 receiving yards for his career
- Was a fifth-round selection of Vikings in 2015 NFL Draft
7. Was a teammate of quarterback Case Keenum's in both Minnesota (2017) and Buffalo (2022)
8. Also teammate of defensive end Danielle Hunter's with Vikings from their rookie season of 2015 through the 2019 campaign
9. Born and raised in Maryland
10. Played high school football and ran track at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, MD
11. Younger brother Darez played football at University of Alabama-Birmingham, and other younger brother Trevon played for Alabama and is now a cornerback with the Cowboys