11 Things to Know about WR Stefon Diggs

7. Was a teammate of quarterback Case Keenum's in both Minnesota (2017) and Buffalo (2022)

8. Also teammate of defensive end Danielle Hunter's with Vikings from their rookie season of 2015 through the 2019 campaign

9. Born and raised in Maryland

10. Played high school football and ran track at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, MD

11. Younger brother Darez played football at University of Alabama-Birmingham, and other younger brother Trevon played for Alabama and is now a cornerback with the Cowboys