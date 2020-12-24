12Q w/TE Kahale Warring | Drew's Dozen

5) DD: You played water polo growing up. How rugged a sport is it?

Warring: It's intense. There's a lot of stuff that goes on under the water that you can't always see because splashing, or you just can't really see under the water. It'll test how hard things are.

6) DD: I think you just gave the nice, PG version of 'stuff that goes on under the water'. What goes on under the water?

Warring: There's jabs. There's people digging their feet in your suit and pushing off you to get their advantage. It can be intense, so you have to try it out for yourself on one of these days.

7) DD: I'll just stick to the swimming. What was a typical practice like?

Warring: We normally had to practice in the morning before school where we'd get our swimming in, so we'd have to swim a certain distance. Then after school we'd come in and we'd have a practice. We'd do shots on goal, moving the ball or just all different things. It'll get you in good shape.