 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

16th Annual Senior Showcase gives chance for more football, and college degree

Feb 10, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff

Life trajectories were altered on Saturday.

The Houston Texans hosted their 16th annual Senior Showcase, fueled by Gatorade. The event was essentially a mashup of a scouting combine and a college fair for high school football players in their final semester of school. More than 350 players from around the region worked out on the field for college football coaches at Division II, Division III and NAIA programs from across the nation. In all, just over 45 colleges were represented at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

After the drills, measurements and timings took place, the players had a chance to meet with the college reps.

National Signing Day came and went for the high profile programs last week. But on Saturday, a second wave of high schoolers got a chance to extend their football playing days. More importantly, that chance came with an opportunity to attend college as well. Phil Camp is the Founder and Executive Director of the Senior Showcase and was thrilled to be back for another year of providing opportunities.

"It gives them an avenue that they haven't had before," Camp said of the players vying to catch the eyes of the assembled coaches. "There's not a lot of people around here that have heard of Duquesne College or Concordia Lutheran or Texas Lutheran. But this gives them a chance to find out about schools all across the nation, and it gives those colleges a chance to come down and pick up some Texas high school football players."

Since the event began in 2009, more than 1,500 scholarships totaling over $160 million in scholastic aid have been awarded. Young men who were headed elsewhere in life got a chance to get an education and continue to play the game they love.

"Every year, we tell them that this is their most important job interview of their life," Camp said. "This is the opportunity that they have to get into college, play ball, get a degree, better themselves and come back into the community they're from and bring something back."

Trevin Chandler was on hand Saturday and is entering his third season as the defensive backs coach at Bethany College. In the winter of 2017, though, Chandler was finishing up his high school career at Pearland. He took part in the showcase then, and it led him to the NAIA school of 800 students in Lindsborg, Kansas. He played receiver there, and now is an assistant looking for talent to fill out the current roster. It's been a full-circle experience for the young coach.

"This was an opportunity that I had myself," Chandler said. "It's important for kids in the city of Houston to know that there are opportunities outside of Texas. Outside of what they've seen before. It's good for them to get out and see the world."

Jacques Brown played a few different positions at Sterling High School, and heard about the showcase from teammates who attended last year's showcase and earned scholarships to various colleges.

He promised to be the hardest working football player at whichever school wound up giving him a chance, and explained why the showcase was so beneficial to him, and other high schoolers like him.

"If you think you're underrated, and you're a dawg, you can come out here and dominate," Brown said.

Former Texans like receiver Cecil Shorts, III and defensive end N.D. Kalu were on hand to give pep talks, share their knowledge and lend support to the athletes and coaches.

Related Content

news

From participant to coach: "I just needed a shot" | Senior Showcase

Friends University Offensive Coordinator Eric Kelly reflects on how the Texans Senior Showcase fueled by Gatorade gave him the opportunity he needed to play college football.
news

All of H-Town is celebrating Texans Friday on January 12

Fans that wear Texans gear and post on social media could win a ton of prizes, including tickets to the playoff game on Saturday!
news

Texans award $400K to 15 non-profits through Inspire Change grant fund

The Houston Texans awarded 15 local non-profit organizations with funds through the Inspire Change grant.
news

Houston Texans Girls Flag College Showcase

Texans host first flag football showcase for female student-athletes in Texas.
news

Texans give thanks, give back to many during Thanksgiving week

Several Houston Texans gave to the less fortunate in the community during this week of Thanksgiving.
news

Houston Texans make 2,500 STEM kits for local school | Founder's Day

The Houston Texans players joined together with members of the front office to make 2,500 kits that promoted science and math for local elementary school students.
news

Houston Texans and Coca-Cola announce 2023 BOLD Award recipients

More than $50,000 was awarded to seven Black, Outstanding Leaders and Doers across the community
news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
news

2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.
news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. 
news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.
Advertising