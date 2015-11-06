1st place Texans seek big things in 2nd half

Shorts and the Texans won't play this Sunday, as they're off in Week 9. But a week from Monday they'll face the Bengals in Cincinnati. They've maintained that instead of looking at it as an 8-game season, they're breaking it into smaller increments.

"We have a chance to go out there in the second half of the season, look at it as a new season," defensive end J.J. Watt said. "A season of one-game seasons, like we've always talked about, and go out there and control what we can control and see what happens."

The players have Thursday through Sunday off, and will return to practice on Monday. The bye will get taken advantage of, according to quarterback Brian Hoyer.

"Get people healthy, get people going, and realize we have a whole new season coming ahead of us and really we just got to go out and keep getting better and execute and do our job," Hoyer said. "It's not about anyone else. It's about us."