20 Sideline Observations: Week 14

misalign to Young and the receivers.

But, here's the thing, the Jags ONLY put one receiver in the route. Bortles didn't throw out to the WR near Young and only had one receiver into the field run the route. The Texans secondary sniffed it out and had said receiver double covered. Now, the key to that formation was the tight end that aligned next to the guard. Because he's aligned, essentially, where the tackle does, the secondary often loses the tight end in coverage.

But, what did Jacksonville do? It asked that tight end, Nic Jacobs in this case, to block Watt one-on-one. Uh, not wise. If you want to align that way, use the alignment to your advantage. As such, Bortles was sacked, which put the Jags well behind schedule, the Texans held on downs and effectively shut down the Jaguars offense down for the day.

When Andre was describing why that play was obviously the wrong choice, I flashed back to a moment when I was coaching many moons and had my team align in an Emory & Henry formation in a key game inside an opponent's ten yard line. I'll draw it up some time, but it was an exotic formation and I was trying to be the smartest coach on the field. It was stupid and my QB got sacked, cost us a TD and nearly the game. I learned a pretty harsh lesson that night and couldn't have agreed with Andre's analysis, especially so with that play's overall design.