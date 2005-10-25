2005 NFL Grant/Award Programs

* HOUSTON –*The Houston Texans Foundation announces the kickoff of the 2005 NFL Community Quarterback Award, Junior Community Quarterback Award and Student All-Star Mini-Grant programs recognizing outstanding volunteers.
The NFL runs the program in all NFL cities, awarding nearly $1 million to charitable organizations. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program.
Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for nonprofit organizations in their community are eligible. Five winners will be selected and awarded $1,000 for the organization where they volunteer. Winners will be invited to a recognition ceremony at the United Way building on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005 and invited to attend the Dec. 18, 2005 Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals game at noon and recognized in the Hometown Heroes Day ceremony.
Candidates must download an application form below. All applications must be postmarked no later than Nov. 11, 2005 to the Houston Texans Foundation. Winners will be notified of their awards on Nov. 18, 2005.
WHO:National Football League Charities (NFLC) & Houston Texans Foundation, individuals 13 and over
WHAT: Five winners will be selected and given $1000 each for the organization where they volunteer.
WHERE:Recognition of winners at Dec. 18, 2005 – Hometown Heroes Day, Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game at noon.
WHY:An opportunity to salute outstanding volunteers in the Houston community while providing an event platform to publicize the great work of local volunteers who give back.
Last season, Calvin Williams from I Have a Dream - Houston was the overall winner. I Have a Dream – Houston provides long-term mentoring and dropout prevention programs that promote higher education for inner-city youth. They help at-risk students stay in school, graduate and go on to attend college or vocational school.
The 2005 NFL Junior Community Quarterback Award awards grants for student-initiated projects focusing on community betterment. This program honors middle school, high school and college aged students who exemplify leadership, dedication, creativity and commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism.
Nominees must be 13-21 years of age, who have founded or created a new project-based service or program that responds to the needs of their community. The applicant or groups of applicants must be responsible for the creation, organization, management and evaluation of the project or program. Ten grants of $2,000 each will be awarded and winners will be invited to a recognition ceremony at the United Way building on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005 and invited to attend the Dec. 18, 2005 Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals game at noon and recognized in the Hometown Heroes Day ceremony.
WHO:National Football League Charities (NFLC) & Houston Texans Foundation, individuals 13-21 years of age
WHAT:The applicant(s) must be responsible for the creation, organization, management, and evaluation of the project or program. Applications will only be considered from young people who have created new volunteerism or community response projects. Ten winners will be selected and given grants of $2000 each.
WHEN:Event or program must have taken place between Jan. 1, 2005 – Dec.15, 2005.
WHERE:Recognition of winners on Dec.18, 2005 – Hometown Heroes Day ceremony - Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game at noon.
WHY:This program honors middle school, high school and college aged students who exemplify leadership, dedication, creativity and commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism, while also providing your team an event platform to publicize the great work of local students who give back
Candidates must download an application form below. All applications must be postmarked no later than Nov. 11, 2005 to the Houston Texans Foundation. Winners will be notified of their awards on Nov. 18, 2005.
Twenty five winners of the 2005 NFL Student All Star Mini Grant Program will be selected and grants of $200 will be made payable to each nonprofit entity, which then awards the small level project grants to finance the individual projects of winners.
The program helps finance community improvement and volunteer projects created and executed by young people. The goal of the Student All Star Mini Grant Program is to promote volunteerism among youth by helping to fund the execution of small, individual grassroots community projects that students develop and execute.
Nominees are children 13 years and younger, who develop and execute grassroots community improvement projects that respond to the needs of their community. The applicant(s) must be responsible for the creation, execution of the project or program. Projects require a sponsoring organization in the form of a school, religious organization, community group or other 501c(3).
WHO:National Football League Charities (NFLC) & Houston Texans Foundation, Children age 13 or younger
WHAT:The 2005 NFL Student All Star Mini Grant Program is a program in which NFL teams award small level grants to young people in order to help finance community improvement and volunteer projects.
WHEN:Event or program to take place between Dec. 1, 2005 – Jan. 10, 2006.
WHERE:Various locations around the Greater Houston area.
WHY:The goal of the NFL Student All Star Mini Grant Program is to promote volunteerism among youth by helping to fund the execution of small, individual grassroots community projects that students develop and execute.
Candidates must download an application form below. All applications must be postmarked no later than Nov. 11, 2005 to the Houston Texans Foundation. Winners will be notified of their awards on Nov. 21, 2005.