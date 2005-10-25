2005 NFL Grant/Award Programs

WHO:National Football League Charities (NFLC) & Houston Texans Foundation, individuals 13 and over

WHAT: Five winners will be selected and given $1000 each for the organization where they volunteer.

WHERE:Recognition of winners at Dec. 18, 2005 – Hometown Heroes Day, Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game at noon.

WHY:An opportunity to salute outstanding volunteers in the Houston community while providing an event platform to publicize the great work of local volunteers who give back.

Last season, Calvin Williams from I Have a Dream - Houston was the overall winner. I Have a Dream – Houston provides long-term mentoring and dropout prevention programs that promote higher education for inner-city youth. They help at-risk students stay in school, graduate and go on to attend college or vocational school.



The 2005 NFL Junior Community Quarterback Award awards grants for student-initiated projects focusing on community betterment. This program honors middle school, high school and college aged students who exemplify leadership, dedication, creativity and commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism.

Nominees must be 13-21 years of age, who have founded or created a new project-based service or program that responds to the needs of their community. The applicant or groups of applicants must be responsible for the creation, organization, management and evaluation of the project or program. Ten grants of $2,000 each will be awarded and winners will be invited to a recognition ceremony at the United Way building on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2005 and invited to attend the Dec. 18, 2005 Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals game at noon and recognized in the Hometown Heroes Day ceremony.

WHO:National Football League Charities (NFLC) & Houston Texans Foundation, individuals 13-21 years of age

WHAT:The applicant(s) must be responsible for the creation, organization, management, and evaluation of the project or program. Applications will only be considered from young people who have created new volunteerism or community response projects. Ten winners will be selected and given grants of $2000 each.

WHEN:Event or program must have taken place between Jan. 1, 2005 – Dec.15, 2005.

WHERE:Recognition of winners on Dec.18, 2005 – Hometown Heroes Day ceremony - Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game at noon.

WHY:This program honors middle school, high school and college aged students who exemplify leadership, dedication, creativity and commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism, while also providing your team an event platform to publicize the great work of local students who give back