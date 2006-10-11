2006 Texans Blood Drive

Oct 11, 2006 at 11:47 AM
blood_drive_story.jpg

HOUSTON – Is Houston ready for a challenge to help save lives? Absolutely!  The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are challenging fans to make a life-saving play through their annual blood drive.  The challenge kicks off on Oct. 24 in both cities.

In Houston, the Texans are partnering with The Methodist Hospital System and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a sure chance to win.  Texans fans are being challenged to top their own blood donation numbers in the Texas Gulf Coast region, as Broncos fans host a blood drive in Denver the same day.

Eligible blood donors can make a life-saving play by visiting Reliant Stadium or Methodist Sugar Land Hospital on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center from noon to 8 p.m.  To encourage their fans, Texans players and cheerleaders will visit Reliant Stadium and Methodist Sugar Land at various times throughout the day.

Fans also can participate at The Methodist Hospital on Oct. 25; Methodist Willowbrook Hospital on Oct. 26; or San Jacinto Methodist Hospital on Oct. 27 or any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center from Oct. 24 through 31.  For hours of operation or to find the location nearest you, visit www.methodistbloodcenter.com or www.giveblood.org.

All those who donate or attempt to donate will receive a commemorative Houston Texans blood drive T-shirt and will be entered in a variety of Houston Texans giveaways, including autographed footballs.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. The donation process is simple, taking only about an hour. One donation can help save up to three lives. The Methodist Hospital System and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center are asking donors to Commit for Life. It takes three simple steps: 1) Donate once per quarter; 2) allow us to contact you; and 3) spread the word, encouraging others to Commit for Life.

payne_ferens_story.jpg

Commit for Life* benefits may differ between The Methodist Hospital and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. To learn more about the Commit for Life program and its benefits, visit The Methodist Hospital System at www.methodistbloodcenter.com or call (713) 441-3415, or visit Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center at www.giveblood.org or call 1(888) 482-5663.

Click here for more information.

Date: Oct. 24, 2006

Times:8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

Reliant Stadium (Concourse Level)

Two Reliant Park

Free parking – Ford Gate

Entrance at Westridge and Kirby

Date:Oct. 24, 2006

Times: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

Methodist Sugar Land Hospital (Assembly Rooms A & B)

16655 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, Texas 77479

Dates:Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, 2006

All Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Centers

Visit www.giveblood.org or call 1(888) 482-5663 for locations and hours of operation.

Date:Oct. 25, 2006

Times:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:

The Methodist Hospital (Crain Garden)

6565 Fannin

Houston, Texas 77030

Date: Oct. 26, 2006

Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:

Methodist Willowbrook Hospital (Atrium Location)

18220 Tomball Parkway

Houston, Texas 77070

Date: Oct. 27, 2006

Times: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:

San Jacinto Methodist Hospital (Cancer Center)

4401 Garth Road

Baytown, Texas 77521

*CONTACTS: *

Regina Woolfolk

Director of Community Relations

Houston Texans

(832) 667-2221

rwoolfolk@houstontexans.com

Ami Felker

Media Relations Coordinator

The Methodist Hospital System

(832) 667-5825

afelker@tmh.tmc.edu

Courtney Johnson

Public Relations Manager

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

(713) 791-6272

cjohnson@giveblood.org

