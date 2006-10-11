2006 Texans Blood Drive

HOUSTON – Is Houston ready for a challenge to help save lives? Absolutely! The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are challenging fans to make a life-saving play through their annual blood drive. The challenge kicks off on Oct. 24 in both cities.
In Houston, the Texans are partnering with The Methodist Hospital System and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a sure chance to win. Texans fans are being challenged to top their own blood donation numbers in the Texas Gulf Coast region, as Broncos fans host a blood drive in Denver the same day.
Eligible blood donors can make a life-saving play by visiting Reliant Stadium or Methodist Sugar Land Hospital on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center from noon to 8 p.m. To encourage their fans, Texans players and cheerleaders will visit Reliant Stadium and Methodist Sugar Land at various times throughout the day.
Fans also can participate at The Methodist Hospital on Oct. 25; Methodist Willowbrook Hospital on Oct. 26; or San Jacinto Methodist Hospital on Oct. 27 or any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center from Oct. 24 through 31. For hours of operation or to find the location nearest you, visit www.methodistbloodcenter.com or www.giveblood.org.
All those who donate or attempt to donate will receive a commemorative Houston Texans blood drive T-shirt and will be entered in a variety of Houston Texans giveaways, including autographed footballs.
Donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. The donation process is simple, taking only about an hour. One donation can help save up to three lives. The Methodist Hospital System and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center are asking donors to Commit for Life. It takes three simple steps: 1) Donate once per quarter; 2) allow us to contact you; and 3) spread the word, encouraging others to Commit for Life.
*
Commit for Life* benefits may differ between The Methodist Hospital and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. To learn more about the Commit for Life program and its benefits, visit The Methodist Hospital System at www.methodistbloodcenter.com or call (713) 441-3415, or visit Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center at www.giveblood.org or call 1(888) 482-5663.
Click here for more information.
**
WHEN/WHERE:**
Date: Oct. 24, 2006
Times:8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location:
Reliant Stadium (Concourse Level)
Two Reliant Park
Free parking – Ford Gate
Entrance at Westridge and Kirby
Date:Oct. 24, 2006
Times: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location:
Methodist Sugar Land Hospital (Assembly Rooms A & B)
16655 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, Texas 77479
Dates:Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, 2006
All Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Centers
Visit www.giveblood.org or call 1(888) 482-5663 for locations and hours of operation.
Date:Oct. 25, 2006
Times:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location:
The Methodist Hospital (Crain Garden)
6565 Fannin
Houston, Texas 77030
Date: Oct. 26, 2006
Times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location:
Methodist Willowbrook Hospital (Atrium Location)
18220 Tomball Parkway
Houston, Texas 77070
Date: Oct. 27, 2006
Times: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location:
San Jacinto Methodist Hospital (Cancer Center)
4401 Garth Road
Baytown, Texas 77521
*CONTACTS: *
Regina Woolfolk
Director of Community Relations
Houston Texans
(832) 667-2221
Ami Felker
Media Relations Coordinator
The Methodist Hospital System
(832) 667-5825
Courtney Johnson
Public Relations Manager
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
(713) 791-6272