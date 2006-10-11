2006 Texans Blood Drive

HOUSTON – Is Houston ready for a challenge to help save lives? Absolutely! The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos are challenging fans to make a life-saving play through their annual blood drive. The challenge kicks off on Oct. 24 in both cities.

In Houston, the Texans are partnering with The Methodist Hospital System and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a sure chance to win. Texans fans are being challenged to top their own blood donation numbers in the Texas Gulf Coast region, as Broncos fans host a blood drive in Denver the same day.

Eligible blood donors can make a life-saving play by visiting Reliant Stadium or Methodist Sugar Land Hospital on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center from noon to 8 p.m. To encourage their fans, Texans players and cheerleaders will visit Reliant Stadium and Methodist Sugar Land at various times throughout the day.

Fans also can participate at The Methodist Hospital on Oct. 25; Methodist Willowbrook Hospital on Oct. 26; or San Jacinto Methodist Hospital on Oct. 27 or any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Neighborhood Donor Center from Oct. 24 through 31. For hours of operation or to find the location nearest you, visit www.methodistbloodcenter.com or www.giveblood.org.

All those who donate or attempt to donate will receive a commemorative Houston Texans blood drive T-shirt and will be entered in a variety of Houston Texans giveaways, including autographed footballs.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. The donation process is simple, taking only about an hour. One donation can help save up to three lives. The Methodist Hospital System and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center are asking donors to Commit for Life. It takes three simple steps: 1) Donate once per quarter; 2) allow us to contact you; and 3) spread the word, encouraging others to Commit for Life.