2010 Path to the Draft: Defensive Line

Dan Williams, seen here working out at the combine, is a likely first round selection in the 2010 draft.





EDITOR'S NOTE:The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the Texans organization. The article is part of our 2010 Path to the Draft coverage presented by FOX Sports Houston.

The Texans' defensive line in 2009 accounted for 23.5 of the team's 30 total sacks. The Texans allowed an average of 4.3 yards per carry to opposing running backs.

Overall, the defense gave up an average of 324.9 yards per game, which was good enough to finish 13th in the league. According to owner Bob McNair, who spoke at a February press conference, the Texans will likely try to add depth on the line in the draft.

"We'd still like a little more help in the center of our defensive line with another defensive tackle if we could improve ourselves there," McNair said.

Pro Bowl defensive end Mario Williams, who led the Texans with nine sacks in 2009, is one of the anchors of the defense. Antonio Smith played at the end spot opposite Williams and frequently moved inside to tackle in pass-rushing situations. Smith notched 4.5 sacks, while rookie defensive end Connor Barwin chipped in with 4.5 sacks as well.

Shaun Cody, Amobi Okoye and Jeff Zgonina all contributed on the interior and helped spearhead an effort that saw the team limit opponents to 106.9 rushing yards and 20.8 points per game.

At the combine, when he was asked about evaluating interior defensive linemen, general manager Rick Smith said that rookies rarely make an immediate impact.

"It takes special qualities for a player to come in this league and impact the game at that position," Smith said. "He's got to be obviously very gifted athletically, and he's got to be able to acclimate to our game and schemes, so it's a tough position to come in and impact the game right away."

The defensive line prospects in this year's draft are headlined by tackles Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh and Oklahoma's Gerald McCoy, who are likely top-five selections in the draft. Further down the board, Tennessee's Dan Williams has been mentioned as a possible fit for many of the teams that start picking around the 10th spot and beyond.

Analysis from the National Football PostIn an exclusive for HoustonTexans.com, Wes Bunting and Joe Fortenbaugh of the National Football Post examine the defensive line position group as it relates to the Texans and the 2010 draft.

Synopsis :

At first glimpse, the Texans were solid against the run in 2009, allowing only 106.9 yards per game on the ground (10th). However, opposing offenses ran the ball just 38.7 percent of the time in the first half against Houston (fourth lowest in league), meaning they weren't asked to do as much as some of the other teams.

The Texans need to get bigger and more powerful on the defensive line for one reason: to generate more sacks. Houston ranked 25th in the league last year (30 total sacks), and if they want to improve, they'll need some powerful bodies to command double teams in an effort to help free Pro Bowl defensive end Mario Williams on the outside.

Players to keep an eye on come draft day :