2024 Opponents for Houston Texans combined for .538 winning percentage

The Texans face a winning schedule in 2024.
This fall, Houston plays seven teams who went to the playoffs in 2023. The combined winning percentage of all Texans' opponents last regular season was .538.
While we won't know the exact dates and times of the 2024 Houston Texans schedule, **we know the home and road opponents for the fall**.
At NRG Stadium this autumn, Houston hosts eight games, and the visitors went a combined 78-58 (.574). Only a pair of squads --the Titans and Bears--had losing records overall last season, and they're also the only two visiting teams that didn't sport .500 or better records on the road in 2023.
Combined, the eight NRG Stadium visitors went 34-32 on the road last fall.
|NRG STADIUM OPPONENT
|OPPONENT'S 2023 RECORD
|OPPONENT'S 2023 ROAD RECORD
|*RAVENS
|13-4
|7-1
|*LIONS
|12-5
|6-3
|*BILLS
|11-6
|4-4
|*DOLPHINS
|11-6
|4-4
|COLTS
|9-8
|5-3
|JAGUARS
|9-8
|5-3
|BEARS
|7-10
|2-7
|TITANS
|6-11
|1-7
|TOTAL
|78-58 (.574)
|34-32 (.515)
|* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2022
The 2024 road slate features three playoff teams in the Chiefs, Packers and Cowboys. Dallas was a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium in 2023, but five road opponents had home records under .500 last season.
Combined, the road teams the Texans will face in 2024 went 74-79 (.484.).
|ROAD OPPONENT
|OPPONENT'S 2023 RECORD
|OPPONENT'S 2023 HOME RECORD
|* - KANSAS CITY
|11-6
|5-4
|* - GREEN BAY
|9-8
|5-3
|* - DALLAS
|12-5
|8-0
|INDIANAPOLIS
|9-8
|4-5
|JACKSONVILLE
|9-8
|4-5
|NEW YORK JETS
|7-10
|4-5
|MINNESOTA
|7-10
|2-6
|TENNESSEE
|6-11
|5-4
|NEW ENGLAND
|4-13
|1-8
|TOTAL
|74-79 (.484)
|38 - 40 (.487)
|* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2023