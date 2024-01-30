2024 Opponents for Houston Texans combined for .538 winning percentage

The Texans face a winning schedule in 2024.

This fall, Houston plays seven teams who went to the playoffs in 2023. The combined winning percentage of all Texans' opponents last regular season was .538.

While we won't know the exact dates and times of the 2024 Houston Texans schedule, **we know the home and road opponents for the fall**.

At NRG Stadium this autumn, Houston hosts eight games, and the visitors went a combined 78-58 (.574). Only a pair of squads --the Titans and Bears--had losing records overall last season, and they're also the only two visiting teams that didn't sport .500 or better records on the road in 2023.