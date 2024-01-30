2024 Opponents for Houston Texans combined for .538 winning percentage

Jan 30, 2024 at 12:08 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans face a winning schedule in 2024.

This fall, Houston plays seven teams who went to the playoffs in 2023. The combined winning percentage of all Texans' opponents last regular season was .538.

While we won't know the exact dates and times of the 2024 Houston Texans schedule, **we know the home and road opponents for the fall**.

At NRG Stadium this autumn, Houston hosts eight games, and the visitors went a combined 78-58 (.574). Only a pair of squads --the Titans and Bears--had losing records overall last season, and they're also the only two visiting teams that didn't sport .500 or better records on the road in 2023.

Combined, the eight NRG Stadium visitors went 34-32 on the road last fall.

Table inside Article
NRG STADIUM OPPONENT OPPONENT'S 2023 RECORD OPPONENT'S 2023 ROAD RECORD
*RAVENS 13-4 7-1
*LIONS 12-5 6-3
*BILLS 11-6 4-4
*DOLPHINS 11-6 4-4
COLTS 9-8 5-3
JAGUARS 9-8 5-3
BEARS 7-10 2-7
TITANS 6-11 1-7
TOTAL 78-58 (.574) 34-32 (.515)
* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2022

The 2024 road slate features three playoff teams in the Chiefs, Packers and Cowboys. Dallas was a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium in 2023, but five road opponents had home records under .500 last season.

Combined, the road teams the Texans will face in 2024 went 74-79 (.484.).

Table inside Article
ROAD OPPONENT OPPONENT'S 2023 RECORD OPPONENT'S 2023 HOME RECORD
* - KANSAS CITY 11-6 5-4
* - GREEN BAY 9-8 5-3
* - DALLAS 12-5 8-0
INDIANAPOLIS 9-8 4-5
JACKSONVILLE 9-8 4-5
NEW YORK JETS 7-10 4-5
MINNESOTA 7-10 2-6
TENNESSEE 6-11 5-4
NEW ENGLAND 4-13 1-8
TOTAL 74-79 (.484) 38 - 40 (.487)
* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2023

