Your 2026 Houston Texans Draft Class

Nwaiwu said Houston was near the top of his list. "That was one of my top places I wanted to go to. I get to stay at home, close to my family. I got a lot of family in Houston as well." He singled out offensive line coach Cole Popovich as someone who stood out during the process. "Great coach. I can just tell from the short time that I've known him that he was a real developer and he knew how to make a great offensive lineman." Asked what makes him a fit, Nwaiwu kept it direct: "I think the Texans are a physical team and I'm a physical player. They're a smart team, I'm a smart player. They're a detailed team, I'm a detailed player." On his walk-on mentality: "You have to work like you're not just starving, like you're malnourished. You're behind everybody, so you have to outwork everybody."