Analysts Take: DT Kayden McDonald

The Houston Texans traded up to No. 36 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald — a unanimous 2025 All-American, 2025 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, and one of the most productive interior defenders in the country. In his breakout 2025 season, McDonald recorded 65 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles while anchoring a Buckeyes defense that ranked among the nation's best against the run. Here is what the scouting community had to say about him.
College Career
At Ohio State, McDonald saw the field sparingly as a true freshman and spent his second season behind Tyleik Williams, who went on to become a first-round draft pick. As a rotational contributor in 2024, McDonald collected 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss across all 16 games of Ohio State's 2024 National Championship run.
Run Defense
Across the scouting community, the verdict on McDonald's run defense was unanimous: elite.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder noted that McDonald presents good size and a thick build with massive legs that help him absorb contact as a run defender. Holder highlighted McDonald's strength and power at the point of attack, noting his ability to stand up interior offensive linemen and reset the line of scrimmage when playing with good pad level.
NFL Draft Buzz graded McDonald's run defense as elite, writing that offensive coordinators will struggle to sustain ground games when he is controlling the A-gaps. The site described him as the kind of player who makes short-yardage situations feel far more difficult for opposing offenses.
Todd McShay's evaluation for The Ringer called McDonald an outstanding run defender and a scheme-versatile nose tackle who locates the ball, gets off blocks, and wraps up. McShay noted that McDonald has the size, strength, and low center of gravity to hold his ground when he plays with good pad level, and he does not just take up space and clog the middle.
Athleticism and Recovery Ability
Several analysts highlighted an unusual trait in McDonald's game: his ability to recover from difficult positions and still make plays.
Bleacher Report described a unique ability to get himself out of tough spots and dominate against the run thanks to a rare combination of size, strength, and athleticism.
McShay echoed that assessment, noting that McDonald is quick for his size and slips blocks, pointing to his 65 tackles as evidence that he does far more than just absorb contact at the point of attack.
The scouting consensus on Kayden McDonald was clear: he is one of the best pure run defenders in the 2026 draft class, with rare strength, surprising quickness for his size, and an ability to recover from bad positions that few interior linemen possess. At 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, McDonald has the physical tools and the production to contribute immediately.