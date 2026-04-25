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Takeaways from Second Round Pick TE Marlin Klein's post-selection press conference 

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:20 PM
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Brad Muckenthaler

Michigan TE Marlin Klein had one message for Houston Texans fans after being selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft: he's here to win.

"They're going to get a fast and physical football player that's willing to do whatever," Klein said. "I don't care if I have to play running back, wide receiver, defensive end, safety, special teams. I don't care what I have to play. I just want to play and help the team win."

Born and raised in Cologne, Germany, Klein grew up playing soccer before discovering football at age 12. He connected with Björn Werner, the former Florida State defensive end and Indianapolis Colts draft pick, who runs a nonprofit called Gridiron Imports that helps young international players pursue football in the United States.

"He gave me the opportunity to change my life," Klein said. "I moved to Georgia all by myself to boarding school at just 15 years old. I didn't speak any English. I didn't really know what football was about. They just told me to run fast towards the end zone and they were gonna throw the ball up."

Klein earned a scholarship to Michigan, where he spent years developing behind skilled players including AJ Barner, Colston Loveland, and Luke Schoonmaker — all of whom went on to start in the NFL. Rather than transfer, Klein embraced the process.

"I chose Michigan because I knew these guys were going to be in the room," he said. "Being around that caliber of players has taught me so much. They showed me the daily grind, the work that you have to put in every single day to make things happen and be successful."

Klein credited his father for instilling the toughness that carried him through those years on the depth chart. "It doesn't matter how things go, you're always going to push through it," Klein said.

Houston was Klein's top choice from the start. He said the Texans were his first formal meeting at the NFL Combine, and the impression stuck. "I wanted to come to Houston from the beginning. My fiancée can tell you that. My family can tell you that," Klein said. "It's a tough, physical football team. That's the kind of place that I play with and would love to be a part of."

Klein also has some familiarity with Reliant Stadium. The last time he played there, Michigan went 15-0 and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"I remember standing on the field, FaceTiming my best friend, just taking in the moment," Klein said. "One of the most memorable days of my life."

Klein said he texted Texans Tight Ends Coach James Ferentz the morning of the draft with a simple message: "Let's work. Bring me home."

It ended up being exactly that.

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