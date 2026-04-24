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PICK IS IN: G Keylan Rutledge from Georgia Tech drafted at No. 26 overall

Apr 23, 2026 at 10:00 PM
ThePickisIn

A draft night trade saw the Texans move up to No. 26 to select G Keylan Rutledge out of Georgia Tech.

If you want to know if he's a good fit for the culture in Houston, just look at John Harris' review of the 2x All-ACC first teamer:

"Quite simply," Harris wrote, "he's a mauler with real man's strength and a captain's spirit.

His toughness might be his best asset."

The Texans' radio analyst also notes that Rutledge could find a home in the NFL at either guard or center after taking reps at both positions in his workouts.

"He's going to FIGHT for every rep," Harris concludes.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein adds, "[Rutledge] excels as a drive/combo blocker, where he displaces defenders, but he has the athleticism to operate in all run-blocking concepts."

Houston is back on the clock on Friday when they pick at No. 38 in the second round.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (38TH FROM COMMANDERS)
2 (59TH)
3 (91ST FROM BILLS)
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS)
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS AND RAIDERS)
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)
16x9

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