Analysts Take: LB Aiden Fisher

Aiden Fisher's path from zero-star recruit to the heartbeat of a national championship defense echoes Indiana's rise over the last few seasons. Over 51 games, he earned back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selections, first-team All-American honors, and a Butkus Award finalist nod — all while helping anchor the Hoosiers' first-ever national title.
247Sports called Fisher "the undisputed heart and soul of Indiana's defense" and said he "meant more to the Hoosiers than is quantifiable." They described him as "an uber-reliable 'quarterback' of the defense, capable of relaying play-calls and making pre-snap adjustments, and a highly-respected communicator who teammates look up to."
Yahoo Sports wrote that Fisher "became the emotional and structural anchor of Indiana's championship run, establishing himself as one of the safest, most instinctive linebackers in the draft." They noted he "diagnoses run concepts instantly, anticipates blocking schemes, and beats linemen to spots" and that "his tackling is violent and technically sound, making him one of the most reliable finishers in the class."
They highlighted his ability to show up in the biggest moments, recording sacks in both the Big Ten Championship and the CFP semifinal and delivering standout performances against Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, and Miami. They projected him as "a high-floor, plug-and-play inside linebacker with early green-dot potential."
Last Word on Sports captured the full arc, writing that Fisher "took the hard path to relevance and made it count. After starting as a no-star recruit at James Madison, he developed into an All-American at Indiana through production and discipline. Over time, he built a résumé with 300+ tackles and helped anchor a national championship defense."
They praised his pre-snap command, noting "he takes control of the defense, communicates clearly, adjusts alignments, and keeps everyone on the same page" and that "against the run, his instincts consistently show up. He reads blocking schemes, fills gaps with discipline, and meets ball carriers early." They added that "durability strengthens his profile — he handled a heavy workload and remained available throughout his career."
HERO Sports wrote that "his nose for the ball can't be denied" and that "he proved he can compete at college football's highest level."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein described Fisher as "a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator" who is "well-built with leadership and football character that are praised by teammates and coaches" and "has the instincts and feel of an NFL player."