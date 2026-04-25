Analysts Take: LB Aiden Fisher

Last Word on Sports captured the full arc, writing that Fisher "took the hard path to relevance and made it count. After starting as a no-star recruit at James Madison, he developed into an All-American at Indiana through production and discipline. Over time, he built a résumé with 300+ tackles and helped anchor a national championship defense."

They praised his pre-snap command, noting "he takes control of the defense, communicates clearly, adjusts alignments, and keeps everyone on the same page" and that "against the run, his instincts consistently show up. He reads blocking schemes, fills gaps with discipline, and meets ball carriers early." They added that "durability strengthens his profile — he handled a heavy workload and remained available throughout his career."

HERO Sports wrote that "his nose for the ball can't be denied" and that "he proved he can compete at college football's highest level."