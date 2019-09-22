3rd quarter TD drive pulls Texans to within 17-14

Complementary football worked well for the Texans in the third quarter on Sunday against Los Angeles.

The defense forced a 3-and-out on the Chargers' first possession of the half.

DeAndre Carter returned a 60-yard punt 23 yards, setting up Houston's offense with a 1st-and-10 at its own 45-yard line.

From there, Deshaun Watson and company went to work.

At various points in the drive, he found Will Fuller, V for 10 yards, DeAndre Hopkins for 15 yards, and Fuller again for 30 yards.

Carlos Hyde rumbled into the end zone a play after Fuller's big gain, and the 3-yard touchdown run was followed by a Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point. That made it 17-14 Chargers, with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter.