4 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Deshaun Watson, QB, 2017-Current

The Texans traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to take the superstar signal-caller from Clemson, and they found their franchise quarterback. He watched from the bench in the first half of the first game his rookie season, then was thrust into action. He started the next week at Cincinnati and guided the Texans to a victory.

In seven 2017 games, Watson dazzled. He completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 1,699 yards, with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. A knee injury midway through the campaign ended his rookie year, and submarined the Texans season as well.

In year two, he started all 16 games and guided the Texans to 11 wins and an AFC South title. He completed 68.3 percent of his throws for 4,165 yards, with 26 touchdown passes and nine picks. He also ran for five scores. He earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career as well.

2019 saw Watson lead the Texans to 10 wins and another division crown, as he completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He would also run for seven touchdowns, too. He went back to the Pro Bowl again.

Randy Bullock, K, 2012-2015

A Lou Groza Award winner for being college football's best kicker, Bullock was picked by Houston out of Texas A&M in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. A groin injury in the preseason saw him miss his rookie year, and Shayne Graham handled the kicking duties

When Bullock got on the field in 2013, he made 74.3 percent of his field goal attempts. He was a perfect 13-of-13 at attempts from 39 yards and in, but 13-of-22 from 40 yards and beyond.

The next season was his best with Houston, as he made 85.7 percent of his attempts, and was 11-of-13 beyond the 40-yard line.

Bullock kicked in the first three games of the 2015 campaign, and was 5-of-6 on his field goal attempts.

He was the Jets' kicker for eight games in 2015 as well, and in 2016 kicked for the Steelers, Giants and Bengals.

From 2017 through 2019 he was the Bengals' full-time kicker.

Neil Rackers, K, 2010-11

Rackers took over for Kris Brown, the team's kicker since the inaugural season of 2002, in 2010. In a pair of seasons with the team, he made seven of his nine attempts from 50 yards or longer, and was successful on 86.8 percent of all his field goal attempts.

His 35-yarder in overtime at Washington gave the Texans a Week 2 win in 2010.

Never afraid to mix it up, Rackers recorded 49 total tackles on kickoffs throughout his career.

He came to town after seven seasons with the Cardinals, which followed his first three NFL seasons in Cincinnati. All told, Rackers kicked in the NFL for 12 years, and was a Pro Bowler in 2005 with Arizona.

Dave Ragone, QB, 2003-04

A prolific passer at Louisville, the Texans picked the lefty quarterback in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Ragone started a pair of games that season as a rookie, seeing December action at Jacksonville and Tampa Bay in consecutive weeks. He completed a combined 20-of-40 passes for 135 yards, without a touchdown. He was picked off once. The Texans lost both contests by a combined score of 41-3.

Ragone played the 2005 season in Berlin, and was the NFL Europe offensive MVP. He was later waived by Houston.