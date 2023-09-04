4 uniforms in 2024 & J.J. Watt on bongos for Jimmy Buffett? | Daily Brew

Aaron Wilson wrote this piece about rookie receiver Tank Dell. There's good stuff in here about Tank's 'list', his workout routines and more.

Congrats to the Houston Cougars. They wore some sweet, sweet threads on Saturday night and opened their season with a 17-14 win over UT-San Antonio. There's a mini Coogs-House in the Texans locker room, with Dell, quarterback Case Keenum and offensive lineman Josh Jones.

The 'Dawg' nickname has been overused for quite some time. Texans safety Jalen Pitre has a better description for his fellow safety Jimmie Ward. It's 'Apex Predator'.

Jimmy Buffett died on Saturday. He was legendary for a variety of reasons. Ken Hoffman wrote a terrific piece about Buffett HERE. I always thought Buffett was singing "medium rare with MUSTARD be nice", but it turns out he was saying "Muenster" instead of mustard. Ken got to the bottom of that, way back when.