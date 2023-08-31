'Coogs House' in the Texans locker room?

The University of Houston is well-represented in the Texans locker room.

Three former Cougars—quarterback Case Keenum, offensive lineman Josh Jones and rookie wide receiver Tank Dell—all played their college ball six miles away from NRG Stadium.

None played together there. Keenum shattered an array of NCAA passing records and his final season with the Coogs was in 2011. Jones came along four years later and played his final season with Houston in 2019. Dell missed Jones by a year, catching 211 passes for 2,904 yards and 28 touchdowns from 2020 through 2022.

Even though they were never college teammates, they instantly had a Houston Cougar bond.

"They're my guys, Case, Josh," Dell said. "I'd seen them around U of H before I got here. Now that we're all on the same team, that's a blessing. Right down the street, Third Ward to the Kirby. So it's good."

Jones, who was traded to Houston from Arizona last week, lit up when asked about Keenum and the Cougar connection.

"Baby, I can't lie: he's got some juice, man," Jones said. "He walks around here with a good attitude. He's always preaching University of Houston. He loves the school. I love the school. Excited to actually build a relationship with him."

Keenum's talked repeatedly about his love for his alma mater, and over the summer he held a quarterbacks camp at the school. He wasn't able to comment on Wednesday in the locker room, though. Keenum was locked in viciously competitive ping pong games with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and offensive lineman Tytus Howard.