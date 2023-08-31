'Coogs House' in the Texans locker room?

Aug 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The University of Houston is well-represented in the Texans locker room.

Three former Cougars—quarterback Case Keenum, offensive lineman Josh Jones and rookie wide receiver Tank Dell—all played their college ball six miles away from NRG Stadium.

None played together there. Keenum shattered an array of NCAA passing records and his final season with the Coogs was in 2011. Jones came along four years later and played his final season with Houston in 2019. Dell missed Jones by a year, catching 211 passes for 2,904 yards and 28 touchdowns from 2020 through 2022.

Even though they were never college teammates, they instantly had a Houston Cougar bond.

"They're my guys, Case, Josh," Dell said. "I'd seen them around U of H before I got here. Now that we're all on the same team, that's a blessing. Right down the street, Third Ward to the Kirby. So it's good."

Jones, who was traded to Houston from Arizona last week, lit up when asked about Keenum and the Cougar connection.

"Baby, I can't lie: he's got some juice, man," Jones said. "He walks around here with a good attitude. He's always preaching University of Houston. He loves the school. I love the school. Excited to actually build a relationship with him."

Keenum's talked repeatedly about his love for his alma mater, and over the summer he held a quarterbacks camp at the school. He wasn't able to comment on Wednesday in the locker room, though. Keenum was locked in viciously competitive ping pong games with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and offensive lineman Tytus Howard.

Those three former Cougars and the rest of the Texans will resume practice on Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Related Content

news

Kenyon Green update, an "Apex Predator", J-Joe shoutout  | 1-Minute Recap

It was a whirlwind Wednesday of practice and press conferences for the Houston Texans. Find out the latest on O-lineman Kenyon Green, who Jalen Pitre is calling an "Apex Predator" and much more.
news

MORE roster moves OTW today | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will make more moves on Wednesday, just a day after they trimmed their 90-man roster down to 53 players. 
news

Texans TV wins pair of 2023 Lone Star Emmy awards

The Houston Texans video department won two Lone Star Regional Sports Emmy awards on Monday night.
news

DeMeco Ryans shares insight on upcoming roster cuts

The Houston Texans, and the rest of the NFL teams, will trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players in the next day. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans described what he'll tell the players who won't wind up making the team.
news

Dameon Pierce powers Texans TD drive, exits w/ 6 yards per carry

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce rumbled for 30 yards on just five rushing attempts, and was the driving force behind the first touchdown drive of the game.
news

C.J. Stroud tosses TD at New Orleans in final preseason tune-up

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a first quarter touchdown pass to Nico Collins in the preseason finale on Sunday night in New Orleans. 
news

UPDATE: After trade, Texans have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Following a late-August trade with the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans have eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Texans at Saints | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome.
news

Thursday's practice, Dameon Pierce in Year 2 | 1-Minute Recap

In less than one minute, you can read about the play-calling process on defense, Dameon Pierce in Year 2 and a few more key notes from Thursday's Houston Texans practice.
news

Starters reps, Tank Dell & Case Keenum return | 1-Minute Recap

This 60-second read recaps how the Houston Texans were back at practice on Wednesday morning. They welcomed back a pair of Houston Cougars in Case Keenum and Tank Dell, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans shared his playing time plans for Sunday night in New Orleans, and much more.
news

GM thoughts, C.J. Stroud and...pickleball? | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are back to work on Wednesday for practice. Plus, General Manager Nick Caserio spoke, C.J. Stroud has an interesting new side hustle, and much more.
Advertising