Kenyon Green update, an "Apex Predator", J-Joe shoutout  | 1-Minute Recap

Josh Jones familiarity

The Texans traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to Arizona for offensive lineman Josh Jones and a seventh-rounder in next year's NFL Draft. Jones has played at tackle and guard in three NFL seasons and compared the Texans and Cardinals styles of blocking.

"It's from the same kind of tree," Jones said. "It's basically like almost the same thing. It's just a different terminology and different language that they use. I just got to get hip to that. Once I get that, we'll just make it one day at a time."

Eye-opening past few days

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell was electric when he touched the ball in two preseason games this August. With the roster cutdown the last few days, it's been an adjustment, seeing so many teammates quickly become former teammates.

"It showed me a lot as a rookie," Dell said. "It's a blessing just to make the squad. Just got to come in and work every day, give it your all."

The light practice Tuesday afternoon, and the one this morning were a bit odd, after going through OTAs and training camp with 89 teammates.

"Yesterday was a little weird in the building, because a lot of faces gone and things like that," Dell said. "But today we got right back to work. It just was a different feeling."

Some Johnathan Joseph appreciation

Pitre's been praised for his film-room dedication over the last year and change. When he was asked who in the secondary challenges him, he brought up a Texans great in Johnathan Joseph. The former cornerback has been with the club as a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellow, and Joseph made a big impact on Pitre's film work.