5 Things to Watch: Texans at Browns

Knee soreness kept him from playing against the Eagles, but he's practiced on a limited basis with his teammates this week, and is optimistic about his chances against the Browns.

"Very anxious just to be out there with my team," Clowney said. "I already told them I'm happy to be back at practice, on the field practicing with them guys. Just looking forward to playing now."

O'Brien wouldn't say Clowney's definitely going to be active, but he also is optimistic the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft will be in the lineup on Sunday. O'Brien said Clowney's moved around well in practice, and the team should know better after Friday's practice about his availability.