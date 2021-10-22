5 Things to Watch: Texans vs. Cardinals 

5) New Returners – In addition to the release of Mercilus this week, the Texans also parted ways with return man Andre Roberts. Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross explained that DB Tremon Smith, DB Desmond King II, WR Danny Amendola and RB Scottie Phillips are among some of the options for Houston in returning kickoffs and punts. Ross also detailed what the team needs from whoever is handling the job.

"Speed, ability to play fast through coverage, and attack downhill is what we are looking for from those guys," Ross said.

When he returned punts in the preseason, King was electric. He returned a punt at Green Bay for 43 yards and a kickoff for 29. King followed that up the next week with a 24-yard punt return at Dallas.

"Desmond has experience in the NFL," Ross said. "Has some really good make-miss ability and his ability to pick his way through coverage. We saw that a little bit in the preseason."

If he gets the chance to return again, King welcomes the opportunity and says he picked up a thing or two from Roberts.

"Having Andre here, he definitely helped me when he came in," King said. "He's a multi-plus-year veteran. Learning from him definitely helped me a lot. Now it's my turn to take over that and do what I can to help the team."

In his career during the regular season, King's returned two punts for touchdowns and averaged 8.9 yards per punt return.

The Texans will play the Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.