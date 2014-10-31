5 Things to Watch: Texans vs. Eagles

Maehl and offensive lineman Andrew Gardner all spent time in Houston. Barwin was a second round draft pick in 2009, and left in free agency in the winter of 2013. He knows the Eagles must be prepared for a feverish atmosphere when gametime rolls around at noon.

"I've told our guys that it was loud at Arizona where we played last week, but it will be louder in Houston," Barwin said. "The fans are great there. They keep the roof shut now. It makes it louder. So yeah, I told them that it's going to be loud. Obviously that's a huge advantage playing at home for them and it's something that we'll have to overcome."

For Ryans, who was traded to Philadelphia in 2012, the return will be unique. The former team captain in Houston is now a team captain for the Eagles, and he's leading them in tackles.