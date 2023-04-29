Record-breaking Saturday trade sees Texans move into 6th round

The Texans made a fifth trade of the day late Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft, acquiring a sixth-rounder (205th overall) from Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round choice (230th overall) and a 2024 sixth-rounder, which originally came in a trade with Dallas.
Houston used the 205th choice on Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.
A few hours earlier, the Texans sent a fifth-round choice (174th overall) and a seventh (259th overall) to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round pick (167th overall). That fifth was spent on Alabama linebacker Henry To'oto'o. After that, Houston traded a sixth-rounder (191st overall) to the Eagles for a pair of seventh-round picks: 230th and 248th.
On Saturday morning, Houston sent a fourth-round pick (104th overall) and a sixth-rounder (203rd overall) to Las Vegas for a fourth-round selection (109th overall) and a fifth-round pick (174th overall.)
The Texans also dealt a fourth-rounder (105th overall) to Philadelphia for the Eagles' third-round pick next year.
That means Caserio has executed 14 Draft weekend trades in his tenure with the Texans. He made a pair of deals in 2021, four last year, and eight in 2023.
On Friday night, just moments after trading into the second round to select Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, the Texans traded up again and picked Houston wide receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell in the third round at 69th overall.
To get the record-breaking Cougar, the Texans dealt a third-rounder (73rd overall) and fifth-rounder (161st overall) to the Rams for the 69th overall selection and 191st overall pick. The 191st is a sixth-round pick.
Earlier in the evening, Houston dealt the 65th overall pick to move from the third round to the second round. They acquired the 62nd overall selection from Philadelphia and selected Scruggs. The Texans also sent a 6th-rounder (188th overall) and 7th-rounder (230th overall) to the Eagles.
In Thursday's first round, Houston dealt their 12th overall pick, their 33rd overall selection, as well as their own 2024 first rounder and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona. In exchange, they received the third overall selection and used it on Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. The Texans also received a fourth-round pick from the Cardinals, which is 105th overall.
|ROUND
|PLAYER
|1ST (2ND OVERALL) - QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
|1ST (3RD OVERALL - FROM ARIZONA)
|DL WILL ANDERSON, JR., ALABAMA
|2ND (62ND OVERALL - FROM PHILADELPHIA)
|OL JUICE SCRUGGS, PENN STATE
|3RD (69TH OVERALL - FROM LOS ANGELES RAMS)
|WR TANK DELL, HOUSTON
|4TH (109TH OVERALL - FROM LAS VEGAS)
|DL DYLAN HORTON, TCU
|5TH (167TH OVERALL- FROM LOS ANGELES RAMS)
|LB HENRY TO'OTO'O, ALABAMA
|6TH (201ST OVERALL - FROM MINNESOTA)
|OL JARRETT PATTERSON, NOTRE DAME
|6TH (205TH OVERALL - FROM BUFFALO)
|WR XAVIER HUTCHINSON, IOWA STATE
|7TH (248TH OVERALL - FROM PHILADELPHIA)
|DB BRANDON HILL, PITT