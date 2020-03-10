8 facts to know about newest Texans free agent signees: Darren Fells & Ka'imi Fairbairn

On Tuesday at NRG Stadium, a pair of Texans signed free agent contracts with the club. Tight end Darren Fells and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn inked new deals to stay in Houston, and here are eight facts to know about the key contributors.
- Fells caught seven touchdowns in 2019, tied for most on the team with DeAndre Hopkins.
- Fairbairn led the NFL in scoring in 2018 with 150 points. He made 37 field goals and 39 extra points.
- Fells didn't play college football at UC-Irvine. The 6-foot-7 inch power forward was a starter on the school's basketball team.
- A native of Hawaii, Fairbairn got married this offseason back home.
- Fells played professional basketball internationally in Mexico, France, Finland, Belgium and Argentina.
- Fairbairn's full name is John Christian Ka'iminoeauloameka'ikeokekumupa'a Fairbairn.
- All seven of Fells' 2019 scoring grabs were thrown by Deshaun Watson. The other 10 career touchdown catches were all thrown by quarterbacks who'd been the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Carson Palmer (2003), Matthew Stafford (2009) and Baker Mayfield (2018) were his quarterbacks in Arizona, Detroit and Cleveland.
- At UCLA, Fairbairn won the 2015 Lou Groza Award, given to the best college football kicker in the nation.
