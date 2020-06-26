80 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Andre Johnson, WR, 2003-2014

The only Texans player in the franchise's Ring of Honor, Johnson was an offensive force throughout his career in Houston. Drafted third overall out of the University of Miami (FL), Johnson went to seven Pro Bowls as a Texan and is the club leader in an array of categories, including catches, receiving yards, touchdown grabs and more.

When he played 16 games in a season, which he did seven times as a Texan, he finished with 1,000 receiving yards or more six times.

In 2008, 2009 and 2012 he caught over 100 passes and logged more than 1,500 receiving yards each season.

When his career ended in 2016, Johnson had 14,185 receiving yards and 1,062 catches. He caught 70 touchdown passes.

In 2017, Johnson became the first inductee to the Ring of Honor. In 2019 he became a special advisor to the general manager and head coach.

Sean McDermott, long snapper/TE, 2002, Bday: 12/5/1976

The first long snapper in franchise history, McDermott is the only Texan other than Andre Johnson to wear the number 80.

He played in Houston all 16 games in the inaugural 2002 season, and quickly went to work in the regular season, as he snapped on the successful extra point following the David Carr-to-Billy Miller touchdown pass 1:14 into the opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.