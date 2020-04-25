9 facts to know about new Texans S Michael Thomas

The Texans bolstered their special teams unit, and they did it with a hometown product.
While the spotlight the last few days has been on the new Texans draftees and the contract extension for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Houston made an important move and agreed to terms with safety Michael Thomas.
He grew up in Houston, played his high school ball in Aldine at Nimitz and has been in the NFL since signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2012.
General manager and head coach Bill O'Brien is excited about adding Thomas to a special teams unit that's been one of the NFL's best the last two seasons.
"You're talking about a guy that has always been considered one of the top special teams players in the league," O'Brien said. "He's played very well, he has experience with (Texans special teams coordinator) Brad Seely, (Texans special teams assistant) Tracy Smith, most recently with the Giants."
Here are nine facts to know about Thomas:
- Selected to 2018 Pro Bowl
- Has started 25 of the 56 games played in his career
- Played five seasons with Dolphins, two with Giants
- Was a special teams captain with New York
- Including the playoffs, has four career interceptions
- Born in Houston, TX
- Attended Aldine Nimitz High School
- Played at Stanford
- Earned MBA from University of Miami (FL)