9 facts to know about new Texans S Michael Thomas

The Texans bolstered their special teams unit, and they did it with a hometown product.

While the spotlight the last few days has been on the new Texans draftees and the contract extension for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, Houston made an important move and agreed to terms with safety Michael Thomas.

He grew up in Houston, played his high school ball in Aldine at Nimitz and has been in the NFL since signing as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2012.

General manager and head coach Bill O'Brien is excited about adding Thomas to a special teams unit that's been one of the NFL's best the last two seasons.