9 | History of Texans Numbers

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Bryan Anger, P, 2019-Current Anger came to the Texans after a three-year stint in Tampa Bay, which followed the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville. In 14 games as a Texan, Anger averaged 46.5 yards per punt.

He was tops in the NFL in 2019 with 53.3 percent of his punts being downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Anger also had the third-highest net punting average in the League, averaging 44.5 yards per punt after returns.

Shane Lechler, P, 2013-2017 One of the greatest punters in NFL history, Lechler signed as a free agent before the 2013 season after spending the first 13 years of his career in Oakland.

Lechler, who grew up in nearby East Bernard and played at Texas A&M, averaged 47.6 yards per punt as a Texan. A six-time All-Pro punter as a Raider, he also earned seven Pro Bowl nods. He's the first player in team history to appear in a game wearing the number nine.