#9 | History of Texans Numbers

Jun 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Houston Texans Staff

What's in a number? HoustonTexans.com is taking a look back at the numerical roster of the franchise, and going over every number that's been worn in team history. From the memorable ones like 99, 80, and 4, to some that might not ring a bell, we've got them all covered.

Bryan Anger, P, 2019-Current

Anger came to the Texans after a three-year stint in Tampa Bay, which followed the first four seasons of his career in Jacksonville. In 14 games as a Texan, Anger averaged 46.5 yards per punt.

He was tops in the NFL in 2019 with 53.3 percent of his punts being downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Anger also had the third-highest net punting average in the League, averaging 44.5 yards per punt after returns.

Shane Lechler, P, 2013-2017

One of the greatest punters in NFL history, Lechler signed as a free agent before the 2013 season after spending the first 13 years of his career in Oakland.

Lechler, who grew up in nearby East Bernard and played at Texas A&M, averaged 47.6 yards per punt as a Texan. A six-time All-Pro punter as a Raider, he also earned seven Pro Bowl nods. He's the first player in team history to appear in a game wearing the number nine.

Matt Leinart, QB, 2010 (wore 11 in 2011)

Leinart was a backup quarterback in 2010, and didn't see any game action that season. The next year, however, he started at Jacksonville after Matt Schaub was lost for the season with a foot injury. Midway through that game, though, he was injured and T.J. Yates would start the remainder of the regular season and both playoff games. As a Texan, Leinart completed 10-of-13 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in 2011.

Photos: Every Texans who has ever worn #9

Check out photos of all the Houston Texans players who have worn jersey number 9! Visit the article for more History on Houston Texans Numbers.

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
1 / 28

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
2 / 28

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

Eddie Clarke
An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won 22-19.
3 / 28

An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won 22-19.

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
4 / 28

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.
5 / 28

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.
6 / 28

An image from the Dec. 29, 2019 regular season home game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 35-14.

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.
7 / 28

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.
8 / 28

An image from the Jan. 12, 2020 Playoffs Divisional Round away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans lost 31-51.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won 22-19.
9 / 28

An image from the Jan. 4, 2020 Wildcard home game against the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won 22-19.

Mike Welsch
An image from the Aug. 13, 2013 Training Camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.
10 / 28

An image from the Aug. 13, 2013 Training Camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, TX.

An image from the Oct. 24, 2016 regular season away game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 9-27.
11 / 28

An image from the Oct. 24, 2016 regular season away game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 9-27.

An image from the Dec. 24, 2016 regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 12-10.
12 / 28

An image from the Dec. 24, 2016 regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans won 12-10.

An image from the Sept. 18, 2016 regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 19-12.
13 / 28

An image from the Sept. 18, 2016 regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 19-12.

Mike Welsch
An image from the Oct. 24, 2016 regular season away game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 9-27.
14 / 28

An image from the Oct. 24, 2016 regular season away game against the Denver Broncos. The Texans lost 9-27.

An image from the Nov. 27, 2016 regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers. The Texans lost 13-21.
15 / 28

An image from the Nov. 27, 2016 regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers. The Texans lost 13-21.

An image from the Jan. 1, 2017 regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 17-24.
16 / 28

An image from the Jan. 1, 2017 regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 17-24.

Mike Welsch
An Aug. 15, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.
17 / 28

An Aug. 15, 2017 image of training camp practice at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Matt Patterson
An image from the Sept. 3, 2017 event.
18 / 28

An image from the Sept. 3, 2017 event.

An image from the Jan. 1, 2017 regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 17-24.
19 / 28

An image from the Jan. 1, 2017 regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans lost 17-24.

An image from the Dec. 18, 2016 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 21-20.
20 / 28

An image from the Dec. 18, 2016 regular season home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans won 21-20.

An image from the Jan. 14, 2017 playoffs divisional round against the New England Patriots. The Texans lost 16-34.
21 / 28

An image from the Jan. 14, 2017 playoffs divisional round against the New England Patriots. The Texans lost 16-34.

Mike Welsch
Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
22 / 28

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)

Dave Einsel
Houston Texans Quarterback Matt Leinart (9) throws the ball before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, September 12, 2010 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)
23 / 28

Houston Texans Quarterback Matt Leinart (9) throws the ball before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, September 12, 2010 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)

Houston Texans Quarterback Matt Leinart (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 19, 2010 in Nashville TN. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)
24 / 28

Houston Texans Quarterback Matt Leinart (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, December 19, 2010 in Nashville TN. (AP Photo/Bill Baptist)

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) attempts a pass during pre-game warms up of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, November 14, 2010. The Jaguars won the game, 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
25 / 28

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) attempts a pass during pre-game warms up of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, November 14, 2010. The Jaguars won the game, 31-24. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) throws a pregame pass during the NFL week 8 football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, November 1, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 30-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
26 / 28

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) throws a pregame pass during the NFL week 8 football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, November 1, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 30-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Houston Texans' Matt Leinart warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)
27 / 28

Houston Texans' Matt Leinart warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Miles Kennedy)

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
28 / 28

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart (9) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)

Dave Einsel
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

#56 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #56.

news

#83 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #83.

news

#7 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #7.

news

#97 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #97.

news

#5 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #5.

news

#98 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #98.

news

#3 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #3.

news

#19 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #19.

news

#65 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #65.

news

#2 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #2.

news

#73 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #73.

news

#29 | History of Texans Numbers

Every Texans player who has ever worn #29.

Advertising