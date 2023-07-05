A few of our favorite things | Daily Brew

A few years later, there was another funny Texan in the building: Ryan Fitzpatrick. He only spent a season in Houston, but he made a memorable impression. First time I interacted with him was a spring shoot for J.J. Watt's charity softball game. Watt needed some teammates to answer a few questions on camera, and the resulting video was shown on the scoreboard at the stadium when his game was played.

We were in the locker room with Watt when Fitzpatrick rolled up, Watt asked him to do the video, he obliged, but first, he took his shirt off. Then he clipped the lavalier microphone to his beard and answered the questions.

Later that year, before the Texans faced the Cowboys, he casually mentioned that he once completed the 'Big Texan' Challenge at a steakhouse in Amarillo. I enjoyed writing THIS PIECE about his endeavor.