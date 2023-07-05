A few of our favorite things | Daily Brew

Our Daily (iced) Brew cup is nearly overflowing. We have a monster ice cube, two Splendas, and some French vanilla creamer.
We're going to stroll down memory lane for the most part today with some of my favorite bits of work from over the years.
We'll begin with a young quarterback here in town.
But first, anybody else see that wacky orange moon rise on July 3? The picture below from my cell phone camera does it zero justice. But that was an awesome sight.
Okay, on to football stuff.
By all accounts, it was a great May and June for Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The second overall pick impressed his teammates, and coaches, mightily.
Check THIS out.
Also, we're just 21 days away from the start of Texans Training Camp.
Moving back to the past...since it's an off week, Deepi Sidhu and I decided to highlight a few of the things we've had fun with in the past. She chose the more recent past, as you read about earlier in the week.
I'll dredge up a few older things, as well as some newer pieces as well.
So why not start with 'On the Nose' with Shaun Cody, and the time he had DeMeco and Cush on being chill?
We had a fun time in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The week we shot that episode, there was a
For that week, there was a film crew from 'The NFL Season' following everyone around for a behind-the-scenes story. That story is below.
A few years later, there was another funny Texan in the building: Ryan Fitzpatrick. He only spent a season in Houston, but he made a memorable impression. First time I interacted with him was a spring shoot for J.J. Watt's charity softball game. Watt needed some teammates to answer a few questions on camera, and the resulting video was shown on the scoreboard at the stadium when his game was played.
We were in the locker room with Watt when Fitzpatrick rolled up, Watt asked him to do the video, he obliged, but first, he took his shirt off. Then he clipped the lavalier microphone to his beard and answered the questions.
Later that year, before the Texans faced the Cowboys, he casually mentioned that he once completed the 'Big Texan' Challenge at a steakhouse in Amarillo. I enjoyed writing THIS PIECE about his endeavor.
A year after that, I interviewed Brian Cushing below in this "Get 2 Know" piece.
Cushing played for Gary Kubiak from 2012 through 2013. In the spring of 2021, a crew from Texans TV went out to Kubiak's ranch and we spent the morning with him. It was awesome.
And in case you've missed it, just this April we unveiled this piece below on Maliek Collins and his extensive work with Parkinson's patients.