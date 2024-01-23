Accolades, Off season and Next Season | Daily Brew

Jan 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Being around during locker room clean-out day felt a bit sad yet hopeful.

Sad, because this was such a fun group to be around. They thrilled us and gave us great memories and really seemed to enjoy playing with and being with each other in the process.

Hopeful, because – Are you kidding me!? This team is set up so well with coach, quarterback and playmakers on both sides of the ball. Plus, there's enough cap space and draft capital to take things up a few notches.

Which is what they're looking to do. At his final press conference of the '23 campaign, DeMeco Ryans talked about striving to be 'elite.' Here he is on his Texans Radio appearance discussing the campaign and the off season plans.

The accolades are starting to pour in. It seems like yesterday that we were celebrating the team drafting C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. in the first round. Now they’re collecting hardware for stellar rookie seasons.

If you're like me, you're already checking to see who the opponents will be for next year. Season tickets will be a hot item with teams like Baltimore, Buffalo, Miami, Chicago, Detroit and the AFC South foes visiting. The road tilts are listed in this article.

One of the road games is at Minnesota. The Vikes are one of the teams slated to play in London. Tom Blair predicts the Texans could face

Minny abroad. I don't know who Tom Blair is either but I'm certainly going to pay attention to anyone predicting schedule news from NFL.com.

I'm almost over the loss to the Ravens. My level of fired-upness for '24 is counteracting whatever disappointment I had. The '23 team took gigantic steps and we can't wait for what's next.

