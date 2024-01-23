Accolades, Off season and Next Season | Daily Brew

Being around during locker room clean-out day felt a bit sad yet hopeful.

Sad, because this was such a fun group to be around. They thrilled us and gave us great memories and really seemed to enjoy playing with and being with each other in the process.

Hopeful, because – Are you kidding me!? This team is set up so well with coach, quarterback and playmakers on both sides of the ball. Plus, there's enough cap space and draft capital to take things up a few notches.