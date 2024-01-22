2024 regular season opponents now locked in for Texans

Each season, the Texans face their three AFC South foes at NRG Stadium and on the road. On a yearly basis, the four AFC South teams all face four teams from another AFC division, and in 2024 that division is the AFC East. The same applies for a NFC division, and the AFC South will square off against the NFC North.

Additionally, the first-place team from a division faces the other two division champions from their conference, who their division isn't already playing. The second-place teams square off, and so on. Since all AFC South squads are taking on AFC East teams, and since the Texans won the division, they'll face the AFC North champs (Ravens) and AFC West winners (Chiefs). Houston hosts Baltimore, but will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.