2024 regular season opponents now locked in for Texans

Jan 22, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

team

The Texans know all 17 opponents for the 2024 regular season.

With eight games at NRG Stadium next autumn, and nine on the road, Houston awaits just the dates and times for those matchups. The NFL schedule release typically happens in April.

Table inside Article
2024 OPPONENTS AT NRG STADIM
BALTIMORE RAVENS
BUFFALO BILLS
MIAMI DOLPHINS
CHICAGO BEARS
DETROIT LIONS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TENNESSEE TITANS

In addition to the Colts, Jaguars and Titans from the AFC South, the Texans will also host the Bills and Dolphins from the AFC East, the Ravens from the AFC North and the Lions and Bears from the NFC North.

The Texans will travel for games against the Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings and Cowboys.

Related Links

Table inside Article
2024 ROAD OPPONENTS
DALLAS COWBOYS
GREEN BAY PACKERS
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
NEW YORK JETS
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TENNESSEE TITANS

Each season, the Texans face their three AFC South foes at NRG Stadium and on the road. On a yearly basis, the four AFC South teams all face four teams from another AFC division, and in 2024 that division is the AFC East. The same applies for a NFC division, and the AFC South will square off against the NFC North.

Additionally, the first-place team from a division faces the other two division champions from their conference, who their division isn't already playing. The second-place teams square off, and so on. Since all AFC South squads are taking on AFC East teams, and since the Texans won the division, they'll face the AFC North champs (Ravens) and AFC West winners (Chiefs). Houston hosts Baltimore, but will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Finally, since the NFL went from a 16-game schedule to 17-game slate in 2021, each AFC division squares off against an NFC division, with the corresponding place-holders facing the other. This year, the AFC South faces NFC East. Because the Texans won their division, they'll travel to Arlington to face the Cowboys.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans shares thoughts on Texans 2023 schedule

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans sounded off on the Texans 2023 regular season schedule.
news

Some fun facts, and trivia, about 2023 Texans schedule | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has some interesting facts and bits of trivia about the Texans 2023 regular season schedule. 
news

VanderNotes: What you need to know about the Texans 2023 Schedule

Marc Vandermeer gives his hot takes on the 2023 Houston Texans schedule.
news

By the numbers: Texans 2023 Regular season schedule

Check out these interesting stats about the Houston Texans 2023 regular season schedule.
news

Less air miles & no trips west for Texans in 2023

The Texans will log nearly 1,000 less air miles this season compared to 2022, and they won't travel west of Houston.
news

Six things that stand out on the Texans 2023 schedule

With the 2023 NFL Schedule release Thursday, here are six observations that Houston Texans fans shouldn't overlook.
news

Texans' 2023 opponents combined for .427 winning percentage in 2022

The Houston Texans will host just one team in 2023 that finished above .500 on the road last season.
news

Thursday night we find out Texans 2023 regular season schedule

Check out the details on how to get the Houston Texans' 2023 regular season schedule when it comes out on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. CT.
news

Texans know their opponents for 2023 regular season 

Houston will host nine games and play eight on the road in the 2023 regular season. The Saints, Buccaneers and Steelers are among the clubs to visit NRG Stadium this fall.
news

How to watch, listen and follow the 2022 Schedule Release

Tune in for the 2022 NFL Schedule Release on Thursday, May 12 as the Houston Texans unveil their schedule.
news

Our best predictions for the Texans first five games of 2022

Texans Radio predicts the first five games of the 2022 Texans Schedule in the Schedule Pick 'Em contest presented by Caesars Rewards.
Advertising