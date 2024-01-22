2024 regular season opponents now locked in for Texans

The Texans know all 17 opponents for the 2024 regular season.
With eight games at NRG Stadium next autumn, and nine on the road, Houston awaits just the dates and times for those matchups. The NFL schedule release typically happens in April.
|2024 OPPONENTS AT NRG STADIM
|BALTIMORE RAVENS
|BUFFALO BILLS
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|CHICAGO BEARS
|DETROIT LIONS
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|TENNESSEE TITANS
In addition to the Colts, Jaguars and Titans from the AFC South, the Texans will also host the Bills and Dolphins from the AFC East, the Ravens from the AFC North and the Lions and Bears from the NFC North.
The Texans will travel for games against the Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings and Cowboys.
|2024 ROAD OPPONENTS
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|NEW YORK JETS
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|TENNESSEE TITANS
Each season, the Texans face their three AFC South foes at NRG Stadium and on the road. On a yearly basis, the four AFC South teams all face four teams from another AFC division, and in 2024 that division is the AFC East. The same applies for a NFC division, and the AFC South will square off against the NFC North.
Additionally, the first-place team from a division faces the other two division champions from their conference, who their division isn't already playing. The second-place teams square off, and so on. Since all AFC South squads are taking on AFC East teams, and since the Texans won the division, they'll face the AFC North champs (Ravens) and AFC West winners (Chiefs). Houston hosts Baltimore, but will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Finally, since the NFL went from a 16-game schedule to 17-game slate in 2021, each AFC division squares off against an NFC division, with the corresponding place-holders facing the other. This year, the AFC South faces NFC East. Because the Texans won their division, they'll travel to Arlington to face the Cowboys.