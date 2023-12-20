Additions, the playoff picture and questions answered | Daily Brew

Good morning.
It's Wednesday, so the Texans hit the practice field later this morning for their first on-field work of the week. They host the Browns at noon on Sunday, and it's another game with massive implications.
Houston's on the **outside looking in, playoff-wise**, but winning out is the simplest way to get into the postseason. It would give them 11 wins, and victories over the Browns and Colts would ensure they have A) a tiebreaker over Cleveland and B) a better record than the Colts if those two squads win their remaining games.
In case you missed it, late Monday the **Texans added a defensive lineman** in Teair Tart. He was claimed off waivers, used to be a Titan, is a big dude, and is now in the mix with a run defense that's vastly improved this season.
Fans had a lot of questions, including stuff about C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell...and uniforms. **I took a stab at answering them**.
That was a big play in overtime from Case Keenum to Motor Singletary.
Another big one was Keenum's throw to tight end Dalton Schultz late in regulation. Schultz RIPPED the ball away from the defender, and the Texans were in the end zone shortly thereafter. Aaron Wilson wrote **MORE** about that play, and it's significance.
Former Texans defensive lineman N.D. Kalu and I interviewed Ka'imi Fairbairn yesterday. It was a fun conversation, and we learned a whole lot about kicking, the mindset, the rituals of it, and more. Plus, Fairbairn talked about the meaning of his name. **HERE** is the iTunes link, or you can click below and listen on the website/Texans App.