Additions, the playoff picture and questions answered | Daily Brew

Good morning.

It's Wednesday, so the Texans hit the practice field later this morning for their first on-field work of the week. They host the Browns at noon on Sunday, and it's another game with massive implications.

Houston's on the **outside looking in, playoff-wise**, but winning out is the simplest way to get into the postseason. It would give them 11 wins, and victories over the Browns and Colts would ensure they have A) a tiebreaker over Cleveland and B) a better record than the Colts if those two squads win their remaining games.

In case you missed it, late Monday the **Texans added a defensive lineman** in Teair Tart. He was claimed off waivers, used to be a Titan, is a big dude, and is now in the mix with a run defense that's vastly improved this season.