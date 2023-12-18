Texans share division lead...but still on outside looking in at playoff berth

Four teams in addition to the Jaguars have 8-6 records. The Colts are one of them. They they beat Houston at NRG Stadium in Week 2 and are ahead of the Texans in the Wild Card spot.

Here's where it gets weird. Even though the Texans beat the Bengals on the road, and have a better record versus division and conference opponents, Cincinnati owns the tiebreaker because the Texans lost their tie-breaker to Indianapolis.

The Bengals, meanwhile, beat Indianapolis, which gives them the tie-breaker.