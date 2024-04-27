After Friday night trade, Texans now have 5 picks remaining in 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans have five more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Houston sent a third-rounder (86th overall) and a fourth-rounder (123rd overall) to the Eagles in exchange for the 78th overall selection. They used that to choose USC safety Calen Bullock.
Now, the Texans have a fourth, two sixths and a pair of sevenths remaining in the Draft.
It's the first trade of the weekend for the Texans, who've averaged six per Draft Weekend under Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio.
The fourth round begins on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.
|ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
|PLAYER
|2ND (42ND OVERALL)
|CB KAMARI LASSITER, GEORGIA
|2ND (59TH OVERALL)
|OL BLAKE FISHER, NOTRE DAME
|3RD (78TH OVERALL)
|DB CALEN BULLOCK, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
|4TH (127TH OVERALL)
|6TH (188TH OVERALL) FROM MINNESOTA
|6TH (189TH OVERALL) FROM BUFFALO
|7TH (238TH OVERALL) FROM NEW ORLEANS
|7TH (247TH OVERALL)