After Friday night trade, Texans now have 5 picks remaining in 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans have five more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Houston sent a third-rounder (86th overall) and a fourth-rounder (123rd overall) to the Eagles in exchange for the 78th overall selection. They used that to choose USC safety Calen Bullock.

Now, the Texans have a fourth, two sixths and a pair of sevenths remaining in the Draft.

It's the first trade of the weekend for the Texans, who've averaged six per Draft Weekend under Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio.