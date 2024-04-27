 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
After Friday night trade, Texans now have 5 picks remaining in 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:09 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

drew picks

The Texans have five more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Houston sent a third-rounder (86th overall) and a fourth-rounder (123rd overall) to the Eagles in exchange for the 78th overall selection. They used that to choose USC safety Calen Bullock.

Now, the Texans have a fourth, two sixths and a pair of sevenths remaining in the Draft.

It's the first trade of the weekend for the Texans, who've averaged six per Draft Weekend under Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio.

The fourth round begins on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.

Table inside Article
ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION) PLAYER
2ND (42ND OVERALL) CB KAMARI LASSITER, GEORGIA
2ND (59TH OVERALL) OL BLAKE FISHER, NOTRE DAME
3RD (78TH OVERALL) DB CALEN BULLOCK, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
4TH (127TH OVERALL)
6TH (188TH OVERALL) FROM MINNESOTA
6TH (189TH OVERALL) FROM BUFFALO
7TH (238TH OVERALL) FROM NEW ORLEANS
7TH (247TH OVERALL)

