Analysts Take: S Kamari Ramsey

A to Z Sports described Ramsey as "explosive" with "40 time and tape" that match, noting he "detonates on ball carriers with a head of steam" and "arrives at the point of contact like a bulldozer." They called him "technical" with "smooth transitions and effortless hip turns" and said "there aren't a lot of flaws in his game."

Draft Nation called Ramsey "an athletic safety who plays with the fluidity of a cornerback" and said he is "as technically sound as any defensive back in this draft." They noted he "can go from his backpedal into his top speed in the wink of an eye and mirrors receivers well" and described him as "a hard hitter who drives through the ball carrier and has the instincts and ability to read routes and plays before they transpire." They also highlighted his character, noting he showed it by "forgoing the 2024 draft and returning to USC to compete for a playoff spot when most expected him to leave."