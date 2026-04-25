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Analysts Take: S Kamari Ramsey

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:27 PM
Nebraska Cornhskers vs USC Trojans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln NE, November 1, 2025 (© Brandon Anderson www.ba-photos.com)
Brandon Anderson/© Brandon Anderson 2025 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Nebraska Cornhskers vs USC Trojans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln NE, November 1, 2025 (© Brandon Anderson www.ba-photos.com)

Kamari Ramsey is a versatile and well-rounded safety prospect whose ability to line up across the secondary makes him a flexible option in the back end of a defense.

Bleacher Report called Ramsey "an exceptional read-and-react defensive back who consistently identifies route combinations, receiver tells, and triggers to the football." They highlighted how his versatility allows him to "flow from a two-high alignment to a robber to the nickel, making him a defensive chess piece."

Yahoo Sports' scouting report described Ramsey as "smart and versatile" and "a coach on the field who can line up all over the place." They wrote that "he can hang with backs and tight ends in man coverage, with the ball skills and timing to break up passes, and the athleticism to limit separation downfield. He can click and close at lightning speed when passes are completed in front of him."

They concluded that "NFL teams will love that versatility" and "his intelligence" and that "he's athletic enough to hang against NFL competition as a moveable defender who will allow his defensive coordinator to get creative with how he's deployed."

A to Z Sports described Ramsey as "explosive" with "40 time and tape" that match, noting he "detonates on ball carriers with a head of steam" and "arrives at the point of contact like a bulldozer." They called him "technical" with "smooth transitions and effortless hip turns" and said "there aren't a lot of flaws in his game."

Draft Nation called Ramsey "an athletic safety who plays with the fluidity of a cornerback" and said he is "as technically sound as any defensive back in this draft." They noted he "can go from his backpedal into his top speed in the wink of an eye and mirrors receivers well" and described him as "a hard hitter who drives through the ball carrier and has the instincts and ability to read routes and plays before they transpire." They also highlighted his character, noting he showed it by "forgoing the 2024 draft and returning to USC to compete for a playoff spot when most expected him to leave."

NFL Draft Buzz praised his "coverage instincts, versatility, and ability to match tight ends" as traits that "give a coordinator real flexibility in sub-package design." They noted he was "still reading the quarterback's intentions early, still jumping routes before the ball arrived" even when USC shifted him to nickel in 2025.

FantasyPros described him as "a big, jack-of-all-trades type... with good patience and discipline to avoid costly mistakes, and offers solid run support and off-zone play."

NFL.com analyst Mike Band listed Ramsey among his "2026 NFL Draft sleepers." USC on SI noted he is "one of just four safeties in this class to post both a NextGen Stats production score and athleticism score above 75," joining Caleb Downs, Dillon Thieneman, and A.J. Haulcy. USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to Ramsey's growth as a leader: "He has that capability, and it's been fun to see him become more vocal, not just with our DBs, but with our defense and our team as a whole. Kamari is a guy that's going to have an opportunity to play football for a long time."

Ramsey himself told NFL Draft on SI that versatility has been the central theme of his pre-draft meetings: "That's definitely been the biggest topic during my team meetings. Versatility is the premier trait I hang my hat on. The game is changing. You need to have dynamic defenders in those positions."

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