Five Points to Know about Texans S Kamari Ramsey

- 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
- All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2024, 2025)
- Played in 35 games between stints at UCLA (2022-23) and USC (2024-25), totaling: 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed
- Won the LOTT Impact Player of the Week for his performance against LSU (9/1/24)
- Three-time UCLA Athletic Director's Honor Roll (Fall 2022, Spring 2023, Fall 2023)
New Houston Texans S Kamari Ramsey had a solid career at USC. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of USC Athletics.