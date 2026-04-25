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PICK IS IN: LB Wade Woodaz from Clemson drafted at No. 123 overall

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:20 PM
ThePickisIn

Houston chose defense with their second pick on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Clemson LB Wade Woodaz was 2025 Third Team All-ACC (Phil Steele), and he arrives as the No. 123 pick.

At 6-3, 236 pounds, Woodaz ran a 4.52-second forty at Clemson's Pro Day — a time that would have tied for third among all linebackers at the NFL Combine.

He finished career with 201 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt across 51 games.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney summed him up: "He's a baller. He's a fun guy to coach and a fun guy to watch play because he plays the way you want everybody to play."

He is a three-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree who graduated from Clemson with a degree in marketing.

Follow along in real-time in the app or bookmark the Draft Tracker.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS) - Febechi Nwaiwu | G from Oklahoma
4 (123RD FROM CHARGERS) - Wade Woodaz | LB from Clemson
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS)
6 (204TH FROM CHARGERS)
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)
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