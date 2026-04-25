PICK IS IN: LB Wade Woodaz from Clemson drafted at No. 123 overall

Houston chose defense with their second pick on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Clemson LB Wade Woodaz was 2025 Third Team All-ACC (Phil Steele), and he arrives as the No. 123 pick.

At 6-3, 236 pounds, Woodaz ran a 4.52-second forty at Clemson's Pro Day — a time that would have tied for third among all linebackers at the NFL Combine.

He finished career with 201 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt across 51 games.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney summed him up: "He's a baller. He's a fun guy to coach and a fun guy to watch play because he plays the way you want everybody to play."