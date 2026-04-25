Analysts Take: G Febechi Nwaiwu

Fourth-Round draft pick G Febechi Nwaiwu's path from unranked walk-on to starter at Oklahoma to legitimate NFL draft prospect has been impressive.
It starts with pass protection. Evaluators describe a guard who can anchor against power, control the interior of the pocket, and keep his quarterback upright with heavy hands and a nasty grip. The numbers back it up — zero sacks allowed in 505 snaps and just two pressures in 2025, along with an elite 91.6 pass block grade per PFF. Scouts note that he deploys a stout base that allows him to stonewall bull rushers, and one analyst called him one of his favorite Day 3 prospects who could be a sneaky top 100 selection.
Physical tools and football IQ set him apart. Scouting reports praise his proactive hand usage with snap on contact and strong grip strength, calling him an alert, disciplined processor with clear eyes to quickly identify and pass off line games and stunts. His 29 bench press reps wowed scouts at the NFL Combine, and his 34.5" arms are phenomenally long for playing on the interior.
The improvement arc has been dramatic. Analysts emphasize that the jump from his 2024 tape to his 2025 tape is one of the most noticeable year-over-year improvements among interior linemen in this class. One draft analyst said Nwaiwu "put together some of the best tape in the center class in my opinion playing against Alabama" and graded him with Physicality at 9.0 and Power at 8.7, all sitting comfortably in starting-caliber range.
Oklahoma Head coach Brent Venables offered an extensive endorsement of Nwaiwu after the regular-season finale, saying "leadership, confidence, the ability to play two positions, durability, toughness, things he says to the team non-stop, challenging the defense, challenging the offense, the growth of all the young guys around him — it's all through his spirit, through his leadership. He's been fantastic." Earlier in the year, Venables noted the transformation from 2024, calling Nwaiwu "a much more confident player … a lot more aggressive. Much less timid. Much more sure of himself. And he stepped into a leadership role as well, through again, just being one of the hardest workers." Center Troy Everett saw the change up close: "It's night and day. He's dedicated, the way he watches what he eats… He's lean. He looks good. He's moving great. The way he studies, the way he attacks it, it's just a completely different person."
Teammates consistently point to how he carried himself daily. Offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis said "He brings a good spirit every day in practice and brings a lot of energy. He's one of those guys who likes to perfect his craft and help others around him. He's turned into a leader and leads by example."
The Pat Tillman Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl may have captured it best. Febechi embodies everything this honor stands for. He approaches the game the right way, leads by example, and earns respect through his work ethic and humility." Nwaiwu himself has always framed it simply: "I want to be known as a guy, who, when he's out there, he's giving 100%. A dominant player, a technician. Knows the assignment, knows what to do and is also a leader out there. Fourth and one and you need somewhere to go, you run behind him."