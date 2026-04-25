Analysts Take: G Febechi Nwaiwu

Oklahoma Head coach Brent Venables offered an extensive endorsement of Nwaiwu after the regular-season finale, saying "leadership, confidence, the ability to play two positions, durability, toughness, things he says to the team non-stop, challenging the defense, challenging the offense, the growth of all the young guys around him — it's all through his spirit, through his leadership. He's been fantastic." Earlier in the year, Venables noted the transformation from 2024, calling Nwaiwu "a much more confident player … a lot more aggressive. Much less timid. Much more sure of himself. And he stepped into a leadership role as well, through again, just being one of the hardest workers." Center Troy Everett saw the change up close: "It's night and day. He's dedicated, the way he watches what he eats… He's lean. He looks good. He's moving great. The way he studies, the way he attacks it, it's just a completely different person."

Teammates consistently point to how he carried himself daily. Offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis said "He brings a good spirit every day in practice and brings a lot of energy. He's one of those guys who likes to perfect his craft and help others around him. He's turned into a leader and leads by example."