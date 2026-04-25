PICK IS IN: S Kamari Ramsey from USC drafted at No. 141 overall

Houston followed a linebacker with a safety on Day 3 of the draft, selecting S Kamari Ramsey out of USC.

Ramsey is listed at 6-0, 205 pounds.

He ran a 4.47 forty at the NFL Combine, and finished his collegiate career at UCLA and USC with 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Texans Radio Analyst John Harris said Ramsey has "impressive speed turn to get back in phase on deep overs," and saw a player with "serious range in the middle of the field." Harris also thought Ramsey was good at tackling in space during his college career.