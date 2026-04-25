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PICK IS IN: S Kamari Ramsey from USC drafted at No. 141 overall

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:08 PM
ThePickisIn

Houston followed a linebacker with a safety on Day 3 of the draft, selecting S Kamari Ramsey out of USC.

Ramsey is listed at 6-0, 205 pounds.

He ran a 4.47 forty at the NFL Combine, and finished his collegiate career at UCLA and USC with 133 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Texans Radio Analyst John Harris said Ramsey has "impressive speed turn to get back in phase on deep overs," and saw a player with "serious range in the middle of the field." Harris also thought Ramsey was good at tackling in space during his college career.

Draft Nation called Ramsey "an athletic safety who plays with the fluidity of a cornerback" and said he is "as technically sound as any defensive back in this draft."

Follow along in real-time in the app or bookmark the Draft Tracker.

ROUND (OVERALL SELECTION)
1 (26TH FROM BILLS) - Keylan Rutledge | G from Georgia Tech
2 (36TH FROM RAIDERS) - Kayden McDonald | DT from Ohio State
2 (59TH) - Marlin Klein | TE from Michigan
4 (106TH FROM COMMANDERS) - Febechi Nwaiwu | G from Oklahoma
4 (123RD FROM CHARGERS) - Wade Woodaz | LB from Clemson
5 (141ST FROM BROWNS) - Kamari Ramsey | S from USC
6 (204TH FROM CHARGERS)
7 (243RD FROM NINERS)
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