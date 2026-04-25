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Analysts Take: LB Wade Woodaz

Apr 25, 2026 at 12:33 PM
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David Platt/803.448.5558 davidcplatt@me.com

Wade Woodaz is an athletic, versatile linebacker out of Clemson with a rare coverage skillset. He stands 6-3, 236 pounds and ran a 4.52-second forty at Clemson's Pro Day — a time that would have tied for third among all linebackers at the NFL Combine. He finished career with 201 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt across 51 games.

His coverage ability is consistently cited as a headline trait. NILvana Sports described Woodaz as possessing "excellent length and elite man coverage ability, allowing him to operate effectively in space and match up with tight ends and running backs." They noted his "long strides and fluid movement, allowing him to cover ground quickly and track ball carriers from sideline to sideline" and his ability to "carry routes vertically and match backs out of the backfield."

📸 Wade Woodaz in Action | 2026 NFL Draft Day 3, Pick 123

New Houston Texans LB Wade Woodaz had a stellar career at Clemson. Check out some of his best photos from his college career. All photos courtesy of Clemson Athletics.

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David Platt/803.448.5558 davidcplatt@me.com
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Draft Wire's preseason scouting report noted he has "a good feel for running twists and games, is slippery in the hole, and forces the issue for blockers with his speed." They added that he is "already highly disruptive" and "brings a lot to the table with his size, speed, and versatility."

Shakin' the Southland emphasized his leadership, noting he was voted team captain and "multiple reports talk about how he held the team accountable."

His multi-sport background stands out. The Clemson Insider reported that Woodaz played football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and ran track growing up, and he believes "his history of multiple sports, and the different skillsets they provide, has benefitted his abilities as a linebacker."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted that Woodaz "punches in and goes to work" and "displays good awareness in zone drops and has enough man-cover talent to match with some pass-catching tight ends underneath." His 2024 season was particularly impressive — he led Clemson with 89 tackles, 10.0 for loss, three sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and an interception despite missing two games. Clemson noted he became the first Tiger credited with at least 75 tackles and three forced fumbles since Isaiah Simmons in 2018.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney summed him up: "He's a baller. He's a fun guy to coach and a fun guy to watch play because he plays the way you want everybody to play."

He is a three-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree who graduated from Clemson with a degree in marketing.

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