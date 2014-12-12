Andre Johnson questionable for Week 15

"I would say that he would be questionable for the game," O'Brien said.

On Thursday, O'Brien said a decision on whether or not Johnson plays against the Colts wouldn't likely be made until just before the game on Sunday morning.

The 12-year veteran was out on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited in practice on Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Johnson has 737 receiving yards and a team-best 69 catches. He's started the first 13 games of 2014. DeAndre Hopkins leads the team with 1,090 receiving yards. 11 other Texans have combined for 1,036 receiving yards.