Andre Johnson questionable for Week 15

Andre Johnson has not been ruled out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
The veteran wide receiver suffered a concussion last week at Jacksonville and according to head coach Bill O'Brien, is still going through the concussion protocol.
"I would say that he would be questionable for the game," O'Brien said.
On Thursday, O'Brien said a decision on whether or not Johnson plays against the Colts wouldn't likely be made until just before the game on Sunday morning.
The 12-year veteran was out on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited in practice on Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Johnson has 737 receiving yards and a team-best 69 catches. He's started the first 13 games of 2014. DeAndre Hopkins leads the team with 1,090 receiving yards. 11 other Texans have combined for 1,036 receiving yards.
Kickoff is noon CT on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.