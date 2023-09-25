Andrew Beck returns kickoff for TD, will celebrate at Beyonce concert

"I saw it late," Ryans said. "I was looking down. I didn't see it. I look up, and Beck is coming at me. 'Oh, he'll make this guy miss', and then he kept moving. Man, you look up, and it's a touchdown. Very excited for Beck."

Ryans can be excused for not seeing it all unfold. Beck explained how linebacker Blake Cashman told him he was in the same proverbial boat.

"Cashman came up to me afterwards," Beck said. "He's like, 'Dude, I don't even know what was going on. I heard the crowd go, Ooh! I looked up and you were hauling it down the sideline.'"

Beck's teammates had fun with him in the locker room after and relished in his improbable score. Tight end Brevin Jordan, who caught a second quarter touchdown, was the first Texans teammate to embrace Beck in the end zone after the score. Jordan lit up describing what he saw.

"My dog, Andrew Beck," Jordan said. "The tight end room, we popped off today: he got one on a kick return that really wasn't supposed to go to him. So it was unbelievable, man. That was a huge momentum swing for us."

Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. blocked a field goal try in the first half and was animated in his recount of Beck's touchdown gallop.

"I was super excited for him," Anderson said. "He's a hard worker, tough dude, and he comes to work every day."

Beck said he was going to celebrate the victory and his touchdown by going with his wife to Beyonce's concert at NRG Stadium.

"That's the last guess that I'd be going to the Beyonce concert to celebrate this one," Beck said. "But I think that's going to be the move."