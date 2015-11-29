Another dominating day by J.J. Watt

"That's a long time," Watt said, when told of the 155-game streak the Texans snapped. "That's a very high-powered offense with a very good quarterback, very good coaching staff. I think it's a credit to our coaches for a good game plan. I think it's a credit to our guys, for executing it."

Brees, who finished without a touchdown pass for the first time since 2012, said Watt was a play-wrecker.

"There were times where you feel you are doing everything right and he just makes a play," Brees said. "You understand that it is going to happen when you're playing against a guy like that, he just happened to make a lot of them today."

Over the last five games, Watt's recorded 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 29 quarterback hits. Also in that span, he's recorded a sack in every game.

Watt's recorded five multi-sack games in 2015, and now has 20 multi-sack contests in his career.

On the season, he's atop the NFL with 13.5 sacks.

Team chairman and CEO Bob McNair spoke with the media after the 24-6 victory, and said opposing offensive lines "have to hold him" to keep Watt from getting a sack.

Watt also eclipsed the 70-sack mark in his career. He's the second fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone, trailing only Reggie White.