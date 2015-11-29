Another dominating day by J.J. Watt

Nov 29, 2015 at 08:13 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

J.J. Watt lit up the stat sheet.

Again.

The 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year turned in another dominating performance on Sunday, as he terrorized Drew Brees and the Saints with a pair of sacks, seven quarterback hits and five tackles. He was part of a Texans defense that held Brees and the Saints without a touchdown for the first time since 2005.

"That's a long time," Watt said, when told of the 155-game streak the Texans snapped. "That's a very high-powered offense with a very good quarterback, very good coaching staff. I think it's a credit to our coaches for a good game plan. I think it's a credit to our guys, for executing it."

Brees, who finished without a touchdown pass for the first time since 2012, said Watt was a play-wrecker.

"There were times where you feel you are doing everything right and he just makes a play," Brees said. "You understand that it is going to happen when you're playing against a guy like that, he just happened to make a lot of them today."

Over the last five games, Watt's recorded 27 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and 29 quarterback hits. Also in that span, he's recorded a sack in every game. 

Watt's recorded five multi-sack games in 2015, and now has 20 multi-sack contests in his career. 

On the season, he's atop the NFL with 13.5 sacks.

Team chairman and CEO Bob McNair spoke with the media after the 24-6 victory, and said opposing offensive lines "have to hold him" to keep Watt from getting a sack.

Watt also eclipsed the 70-sack mark in his career. He's the second fastest player in NFL history to reach that milestone, trailing only Reggie White.

The Texans are off until Wednesday, and will travel to Buffalo next Sunday for a Week 13 matchup with the Bills.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

Game: Texans vs. Saints

Check out some of the best action shots from Sunday's game against the Saints.

