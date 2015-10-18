Arian Foster caps 99-yd drive w/TD

Arian Foster's 14-yard reception for a touchdown was the capper on a 99-yard first quarter scoring drive for the Texans. It gave the visitors a 7-0 advantage with 1:36 remaining in the opening quarter.

Houston started from their own 1-yard line, marched the length of the field in 16 plays, and chewed 8:24 off the clock. The Texans gained seven first downs on the possession. The 99-yarder is tied for the longest drive in team history. The last time Houston went 99, was a December matchup in 2010 against Baltimore.