Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

Oct 04, 2023 at 08:46 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Good morning.

The Texans are back on the practice fields today. They're prepping for the trip to Atlanta this weekend and a game against the Falcons.

There are several nuggets of Texans news rattling around, and here are a few to ponder this am.

Yesterday was C.J. Stroud's 22nd birthday. He's the youngest player on the roster, and HoustonTexans.com had a piece on him with quotes from coaches, teammates and a few former NFL quarterbacks.

The Texans are clearly rolling with their quarterback in Stroud. Atlanta, though, is struggling.

Cornerback Steven Nelson now has a pair of picks this season, which leads the Texans. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 had a nice writeup on the team captain.

Another defender who's shined so far in 2023 is defensive end Jonathan Greenard. Two more sacks on Sunday raised his season total to a team-best three. Brooks Kubena from the Houston Chronicle has more.

Brian Baldinger, who spent a decade in the NFL as an offensive lineman and is now an NFL Network analyst, had a few enjoyable tweets about the Texans win Sunday. Here's a good one about Jalen Pitre and the defense.

Finally, I answered a few fan questions yesterday. If you have one, click THIS LINK.

