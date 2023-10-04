Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

Good morning.
The Texans are back on the practice fields today. They're prepping for the trip to Atlanta this weekend and a game against the Falcons.
There are several nuggets of Texans news rattling around, and here are a few to ponder this am.
Yesterday was C.J. Stroud's 22nd birthday. He's the youngest player on the roster, and HoustonTexans.com had a piece on him with quotes from coaches, teammates and a few former NFL quarterbacks.
The Texans are clearly rolling with their quarterback in Stroud. Atlanta, though, is struggling.
Cornerback Steven Nelson now has a pair of picks this season, which leads the Texans. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 had a nice writeup on the team captain.
Another defender who's shined so far in 2023 is defensive end Jonathan Greenard. Two more sacks on Sunday raised his season total to a team-best three. Brooks Kubena from the Houston Chronicle has more.
Brian Baldinger, who spent a decade in the NFL as an offensive lineman and is now an NFL Network analyst, had a few enjoyable tweets about the Texans win Sunday. Here's a good one about Jalen Pitre and the defense.