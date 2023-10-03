C.J. Stroud sets record, Tank Dell's contribution & more | Fans Wanna Know

Oct 03, 2023 at 02:47 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Nick Bennett: Dear Drew, C.J. Stroud has not thrown a pick so far in his career. What is the record for a rookie QB to not throw an interception?
DD: He's got that record. Stroud's now attempted an NFL record 151 passes without a pick to start his career. He broke the previous record, which Warren Moon set when he was with the Houston Oilers.

Every pass he throws from now on--without an interception--just extends his record.

Glenn Pitts: Dear Drew, Tank Dell is one of the most electrifying and fastest players on the team. Why is he not on special teams for kickoff and punt returns?
DD: He is. Dell returned a pair of punts on Sunday, including one for 14 yards. Robert Woods had a fair catch on a punt return, and Devin Singletary returned a kickoff for 35 yards. Dell's definitely been in the mix on special teams.

Chris McDowell: Dear Drew, Do you think not having the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft turned out to be the best thing for our Texans?
DD: Chris, it's still very early and a lot can happen over the next few months and years. But right now, I like who the Texans drafted in April. Of their nine selections in 2023, five started last Sunday in the win over Pittsburgh. Stroud's done an excellent job at quarterback, Will Anderson, Jr. is a team captain on defense a clear force in the front 7, and several other rookies are making significant contributions.

Let's re-evaluate your question in 2033, cool?

Rhoda Clark: Dear Drew, it isn't necessary to post this, but I just wanted to say thank you for sticking up for the o-line. I wasn't crazy about all the third stringers, but this past Sunday, they really looked like a first string unit. And thank you for pointing that out in your post.
DD: Rhoda, I know you said I didn't have to post this, but I thought I'd do it anyway. You sent this to me LAST week, and seven days later, it applies again. The Texans offensive line, which was banged up mightily, did a fantastic job last Sunday against Pittsburgh. They didn't let Stroud get sacked, and the run game was able to get rolling. I'll happily shout out the o-line successes. They deserve the recognition.

