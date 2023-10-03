C.J. Stroud sets record, Tank Dell's contribution & more | Fans Wanna Know

Chris McDowell: Dear Drew, Do you think not having the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft turned out to be the best thing for our Texans? DD: Chris, it's still very early and a lot can happen over the next few months and years. But right now, I like who the Texans drafted in April. Of their nine selections in 2023, five started last Sunday in the win over Pittsburgh. Stroud's done an excellent job at quarterback, Will Anderson, Jr. is a team captain on defense a clear force in the front 7, and several other rookies are making significant contributions.

Rhoda Clark: Dear Drew, it isn't necessary to post this, but I just wanted to say thank you for sticking up for the o-line. I wasn't crazy about all the third stringers, but this past Sunday, they really looked like a first string unit. And thank you for pointing that out in your post.

DD: Rhoda, I know you said I didn't have to post this, but I thought I'd do it anyway. You sent this to me LAST week, and seven days later, it applies again. The Texans offensive line, which was banged up mightily, did a fantastic job last Sunday against Pittsburgh. They didn't let Stroud get sacked, and the run game was able to get rolling. I'll happily shout out the o-line successes. They deserve the recognition.