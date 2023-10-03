Happy Birthday, C.J. Stroud!

To celebrate, HoustonTexans.com is sending the young signal-caller some birthday "flowers" in the form of complimentary quotes from his Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik, numerous teammates, and even a former quarterback or two who are also impressed with what he's done four games into his NFL career.
1) Ryans on the intel he and the Texans got on Stroud in the pre-Draft process: "His teammates spoke very highly of him throughout the interview process, coaches spoke highly of him, and that hasn't changed. He was a great teammate in college, he's been a great teammate since he's been here with us. He was a leader at Ohio State, and he's been a leader since he's been here with us, so it just to show that they don't change much from who they are in college, and that's been proven with C.J. as well."
2)Fellow Texans rookie, wide receiver Tank Dell: “C.J. is a dog, man.”
3) Slowik, on what it's like coaching Stroud: "It's immensely fun. Very fun. There's not many things we talk about – I would say, truthfully, I don't think there's any that I can recall that we talk about that he can't immediately point to what I'm talking about. Whether I reference something on film that their defense does, I reference a hole that we want to get to, I talk about a route that we want to run – it clicks really fast and that's mainly because of preparation to me. It just makes for a very easy conversation and very easy back and forths."
4) Texans Left guard Kendrick Green, when asked what he and the rest of the offensive line did to keep Stroud from getting sacked in Jacksonville. (He also wasn't sacked a week later against the Steelers): : "To be honest, it's all CJ, man. C.J.'s got us coming together. We're trying to play for him, knowing he's young and y'all see what he can do."