Happy Birthday, C.J. Stroud!

7) Slowik, on Stroud's dedication and film study off the field: "It's kind of been a recurring theme. The amount of time he dedicates to football I think, is exceptional for a rookie. He does not want to go out on the field and lack command of any kind. He wants to know where all the answers are to everything he could possibly get, and I think every week it just sticks more and more and more. You can see it in how he plays, particularly his pace of play. Every week he dedicates a lot of time to that, and I think it shows up."