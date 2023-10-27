Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

We're finally back at it.
A football weekend featuring your Texans: a team that's won three of its last four and has the city abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Everywhere I went last week, people wanted to talk Texans and give and get projections on how they'll finish.
Whoa!
I hate to sound like a coach but let's take things one day at a time. There's nothing more crucial than the next game on the schedule and it's fun to savor every second of this comeback season.
As the players returned to work, DeMeco Ryans had plenty to say about the benefits of the break and what's important to getting back in gear.
We visited with him in studio and talked about the extra practice this week and also asked him about some of his favorite linebackers from when he played.
With all the talk about the C.J. Stroud/Bryce Young matchup, don't sleep on the fact that this is the first time in NFL history that the first three picks in a draft are in the same game together in their rookie year. Will Anderson, the third overall pick, also gets to have an Alabama reunion with Young.
Here's Will mic'd up against the Saints. You know you want to watch it.
We've talked a lot about how this team has a nice mix of young talent and savvy veterans. Captain Jimmie Ward has certainly been a difference maker. Deepi Sidhu visited with him to talk football.
Wait, there's possibly some football but knowing the Deep Slant interview, get ready to learn more than you ever thought you would about the safety.
We're in the midst of a four-game swing through the NFC South. The Texans played the Panthers in '21 at NRG but that feels like a thousand years ago. Sam Darnold was Carolina's QB.
Back to C.J.. I've previously mentioned that his press conferences are must see TV. This week was no different. Especially when he talked about playing basketball against Bryce Young in Southern California. Take a look and listen.
Speaking of looking and listening – of course you can watch the game on TV but it's always fun to listen to what Andre Ware and John Harris have to say as we broadcast on Sports Radio 610, 100.3 FM and the Audcacy and Texans Apps.
This week, Johnny will catch up with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the game. Get to the radio early, around 11:15, for that. Enjoy Sunday. Savor it.