Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

We're finally back at it.

A football weekend featuring your Texans: a team that's won three of its last four and has the city abuzz with excitement and anticipation. Everywhere I went last week, people wanted to talk Texans and give and get projections on how they'll finish.

Whoa!

I hate to sound like a coach but let's take things one day at a time. There's nothing more crucial than the next game on the schedule and it's fun to savor every second of this comeback season.

As the players returned to work, DeMeco Ryans had plenty to say about the benefits of the break and what's important to getting back in gear.