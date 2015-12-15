"Back to the drawing board" for Texans tomorrow

The players return to work tomorrow and will practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"We will get to the drawing board on Wednesday, prepare for Indy," linebacker Whitney Mercilus said. "That's the thing, we have to go up there and just win this thing out. That's it. That's the mentality we have right now, just give us a shot at getting to the playoffs."

While the players officially get going on their prep-work for the Colts tomorrow, O'Brien and company began that process in the hours after they fell to the Pats.

"We've already started working on these guys, and our players are very focused on the Indianapolis Colts," O'Brien said.

With quarterback Brian Hoyer in the concussion protocol, T.J. Yates will likely start his second game of 2015. He relieved Hoyer in Cincinnati during the Monday night win over the Bengals, and then started the following week in a victory at home over the Jets. Like O'Brien and the assistants, Yates said on Monday that he was getting ready for Indianapolis.