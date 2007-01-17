Battle and Hicks fight labels

and his offensive players usually bear the fruit of that belief with impressive statistics, yet few have come close to equaling that success at the NFL level.

Hicks knows that he's got something to prove this week to scouts while performing in his hometown.

"I definitely think we get that rap," Hicks said. "This week, I'm just trying to make a point that I'm not just a system receiver, to make that known."

Hicks could be a first day draftee, meaning he might go in the first three rounds of April's NFL Draft. With an impressive showing this week, his stock could rise, with a poor effort, it could plummet.

With all that's on the line, one would think that Hicks might be a bit nervous, especially since he's operating outside of his "system" and with a new quarterback. Somewhat surprisingly, with so much on the line, he's taking it all in stride.

"It's not too much pressure," Hicks said. "They're (the quarterbacks) out here trying to get a job too. I'm fine with it and I'm just going to adjust on the run."