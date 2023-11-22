Battle Red ALERT, game time change, questions answered | Daily Brew

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:08 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Good Wednesday morning to you. Hopefully, you have the day off from school or work and you get to chill today.

The Texans are practicing this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and afterwards, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik and Quarterback C.J. Stroud will meet with the media in press conferences at NRG Stadium.

In case you missed it yesterday, **NEXT week’s game against the Broncos is now at noon**. It was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff at NRG Stadium, but the NFL moved it up. That's a good thing for viewership. More than half the nation will be able to watch it now on CBS, as opposed to a smaller chunk of the audience.

Stroud, in addition to the fantastic work he's done on the field this season, is giving back off the field as well. Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle has **THIS** story on his Thanksgiving charity work.

I answered a few fan questions about the time change, a possible J.J. Watt return and more, and you can read that **HERE**.

